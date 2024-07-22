‘We are not in GNU’: ActionSA’s Mashaba agrees to vote with ANC in Joburg if Gwamanda is removed as mayor

ActionSA President Herman Mashaba announced in a media briefing that his party will vote with ANC in Johannesburg if only mayor was removed. Picture: X/ActionSA.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba made a U-turn on Monday saying his party would work with the African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg on condition that Al-Jamal-ah’s Kabelo Gwamanda be removed as mayor.

Mashaba has been vocal about not forming relations with the ANC saying the party was full of corruption and had no interest in uplifting the lives of South Africans.

He went as far as rejecting an invitation to join the ANC-led Government of National Unity (GNU).

But in a media briefing in Joburg on Monday, Mashaba agreed that they would vote with the ANC, however, clarified that it would be on an “issue-by-issue” basis in the council.

“ActionSA has contemplated the fact that it holds a significant number of seats in Johannesburg, and we have concluded that the party cannot sit on its hands anymore as the City continues its downward spiral to the detriment of Joburg residents,” said Mashaba.

“It is for this reason that ActionSA will adopt the role of the constructive opposition, as we have done in Parliament about the grand coalition, and will make our support available to any government in Johannesburg on an issue-by-issue basis.”

This does not mean ActionSA has joined the GNU.

According to Mashaba, the decision was taken in the interest of saving the City from poor service delivery, governance as well as political instability.

This is also to save Ekurhuleni municipality, he said.

He said Gwamanda’s tenure has been an unmitigated failure with the evidence of the downward spiral of Johannesburg evident all around the City.

ActionSA holds 44 seats in the Joburg Council and for that, they said backing down would be a solution to the residents who needed services.

Crime, hijacked buildings, water outs, drastic electricity tariffs, load shedding, housing, and unemployment are what ActionSA wanted to tackle.

“To facilitate this constructive opposition role ActionSA will take up several positions in the legislature so that we have the platform to hold any new government to account,” he said.

Mashaba said his party will embark on its role as a constructive opposition to hold these governments to account, without fear or favour, because the state of these cities reveals the need for strong accountability on behalf of their residents.

[email protected]

IOL Politics