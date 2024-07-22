Ramaphosa fires shots at Malema in the Opening of Parliament debate

President Cyril Ramaphosa replies to the debate by members of Parliament on his Opening of Parliament Address. Picture: Phando Jikelo / Parliament of SA

Despite urging him to read more literature on the history of the mining workers’ unions, President Cyril Ramaphosa has reprimanded EFF leader Julius Malema for his distasteful comments and lack of respect.

Ramaphosa said apartheid-era politics seemed to be a bit of a challenge to Malema, inviting him to a more productive chat about the history.

“You and I need to sit down and talk about politics, especially about apartheid-era politics, which I think confuses you ... You seem to be in the dark. I will be doing this so that whenever you stand up and address us, it will be about something that will give us a direction.

“You stood here some two years ago and insulted my father and I, saying he was a police officer … Yes, I am proud to be the son of a policeman, a very good policeman.

“I spoke to your grandmother and I’d never stand here and insult your grandmother like that because I respected her like I do to you,” Ramaphosa said.

Along with it, he asked Malema to be respectful and work for the country’s development.

Ramaphosa was responding to the debate of his opening of Parliament (OPA) speech by MPs in the Cape Town City Hall as opposition parties lashed out at him.

Ramaphosa delivered his speech on Thursday night in Cape Town.

This is after Malema questioned Ramaphosa’s struggle and trade union credentials and also about the formation of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM).

Malema has also publicly lashed out at Ramaphosa about his failures as a president.

Ramaphosa directed Malema to speak to people like Gwede Mantashe, Mondli Gungubele, and many others to shed some light on his part in NUM formation.

He stopped cracking the whip at Malema with a question: “Waar was jy [where were you]?”

Meanwhile, despite criticism that his speech was old wine in a new bottle, Ramaphosa insisted that through the Government of National Unity (GNU), South Africa would change for the better.

“We are now a Government of National Unity, formed in the cause of rebuilding our nation. We are committed to putting our differences aside and working together for the common good,” he said.

“It is time to get South Africa working again,” Ramaphosa said.

IOL Politics