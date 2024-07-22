Nomvula Mokonyane rubbishes rumours of disbanding of ANC structures

ANC first Secretary-General, Nomvula Mokonyane, said purpose of the visit was to evaluate the outcome of elections. Picture: Timothy Bernard/Independent Newspapers

The African National Congress has rubbished claims that it intends to disband regional and provincial structures.

Despite a recent visit by national leadership to KwaZulu-Natal in recent days, the party remains resolute that executive committees will remain in place.

ANC first Secretary-General, Nomvula Mokonyane, said the purpose of the visit was to evaluate the outcome of elections.

Speaking to eNCA, Mokonyane added that the party also looked at its various structures and lessons learnt.

Mokonyane said one of the things that went wrong for the party leading up to the May 29 elections was the ANC's messaging that could have been incoherent due to internal and external factors.

She said the ANC will embark on an extensive programme to help the party come up with a programme for the next five years.

She said the ANC has learned from what it did not do in previous elections and out of that, it has drawn lessons on what needs to be done.

Mokonyane dismissed rumours about any disbanding of regional or provincial structures were merely gossip.

She said there are no such reports within the party.

Following her visit to eThekwini and her meeting with Provincial Executive Committees, it would be naive to disband structures so soon after elections.

"We need to look at what we have, how best we can work with what we have and consolidate, and recalibrate those that have the potential to be recalibrated and put others in a programme of development so they can be ready for the future," she said.

Her sentiments echoed those of the ANC's Fikile Mbalula who said there is no need to disband as those who wanted to leave the party have left.

