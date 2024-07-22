Fikile Mbalula on coalition with MK Party: ‘We can’t, we don’t know what they stand for’

Despite scoring 45 percent in KwaZulu-Natal, the uMkhonto weSizwe Party is not part of the provincial government in the coastal province. File Picture

African National Congress secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on Monday said there is no chance for the party to form a coalition with the Jacob Zuma-led uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) in KwaZulu-Natal where it won the most votes, with 45%.

In an interview with broadcaster Newzroom Afrika, Mbalula said at this stage, even if the MKP approaches the ANC with a proposal to form a government of provincial unity, the ANC is not amenable to the idea.

“We can’t even think about it at the present moment, otherwise South Africans will think we are not serious. We have just formed government and it doesn’t mean if we go with Zuma party even tomorrow, there will not be double contradictions with them,” said Mbalula.

“We don’t know what they stand for, what they want, and that is it. If they were to form government tomorrow, what makes you think we will be aligned and we will just have a smooth operation? The fact of the matter is that up until I know what you stand for, what you want, then we will have to wait for that.”

Secretary-general of the ANC, Fikile Mbalula. File Picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers

Mbalula said the government of provincial unity running the affairs of KwaZulu-Natal must be given a chance.

Last month, IOL reported that newly elected Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Thami Ntuli, had announced his provincial cabinet comprising of representatives from the political parties in the governments of national and provincial unity of the Inkatha Freedom Party, Democratic Alliance, National Freedom Party, and ANC.

KZN Premier, Thami Ntuli. File Picture: Doctor Ngcobo

Ntuli’s delegation made the announcement after he was officially sworn-in and inaugurated as the premier of the hotly contested province.

Ntuli emerged as the victor after narrowly outvoting his opponent, Inkosi Phatisizwe Chiliza, of MKP in the provincial legislature on Friday. He succeeds former premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

Retaining her position was Nomagugu Simelane, who will preside as the MEC for health.

Siboniso Duma, who was running for the KZN premiership for the ANC, was appointed as the Transport and Human Settlements MEC. He previously served as MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, a position now given to Reverend Musa Zondi of the IFP.

