Cilliers Brink: Putting ANC in charge of City of Tshwane is like appointing a drunkard to run a bottle store

Executive Mayor of the City of Tshwane Cilliers Brink has scoffed at the motion of no confidence brought against him by the African National Congress the city, saying the ANC is not coping with the idea of being in the opposition benches.

The regional ANC in Tshwane held a media briefing on Friday, where it outlined its attempt to remove Brink via a motion of no confidence, which will be tabled in council.

On Monday, Brink told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika that the ANC in Tshwane has not been “rehabilitated”.

He said the recent bid to oust the DA-led coalition running Tshwane is motivated by new measures implemented to block looting through tenders.

“I think it is motivated by the performance standards which the administration has introduced on waste removal contracts. We suspect that the regional secretary of the ANC has got interest in some of the water sub-contractors. The MMC for Finance Jacqui Uys has made a statement to the police to that effect,” he said.

Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink. File Picture: Jacques Naude / Independent Newspapers

Brink added that the ANC in Tshwane has not been a consistent opposition party.

“They do not release these statements or offer this criticism in a regular, coherent fashion. They come once or twice a year and deliver this attack, out of the blue, while our financial indicators are improving, while we have a new top management that is changing the institutional culture of the city, while we are making progress at Rooiwal (water treatment works),” he said.

“The ANC has not yet been rehabilitated. They don’t have a prospectus for how to govern the City of Tshwane. If you want to look at what their prospectus is – look at Joburg, look at Ekurhuleni. That is what they have to offer.

“To put the ANC in charge of Tshwane now would be like putting a hard-drinking person in charge of a bottle store,” said Brink.

ANC regional chairperson Eugene Modise revealed that the motion of no confidence against Brink will be tabled later this week.

ANC Tshwane chairperson Eugene ‘Bonzo’ Modise and regional secretary George Matjila. File Picture: Supplied

Last year, IOL reported that after weeks of political instability, DA councillor Brink had been elected the City of Tshwane’s new executive mayor.

In his acceptance speech, Brink said he will be aiming for a corruption-free administration that improves the lives of all people in Tshwane.

“Each of us, no matter our race, political affiliation, or where we live, we want to build a capital city that works. Where there is clean, effective and corruption-free administration,” he said at the time.

IOL