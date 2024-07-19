Zuma attends OPA debate after snubbing ‘traitor’ Ramaphosa’s speech

Former president Jacob Zuma poses with his daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, at the Opening of Parliament Debate at the Cape Town City Hall, sitting as Parliament. Picture: X/duduzilezumasambudla

Former president Jacob Zuma on Friday attended the Opening of Parliament Debate at the Cape Town City Hall after he snubbed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s opening address for the 7th administration on Thursday night.

Ramaphosa delivered the opening of Parliament address on Thursday night in Cape Town, while the debate was held on Friday.

Zuma was seen posing in pictures on social media with his daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, who took selfies with the MK Party leader. In other pictures, Zuma was pictured with Dr John Hlophe, the Parliamentary Caucus leader of the MKP.

“President Zuma, Handing The Baton. From One Honourable Member To Another…The Zuma Legacy Continues!!!” Duduzile exclaimed on X.

In another tweet she said it was “take your dad to work day”.

Earlier, MK Party spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, said Zuma would not be caught dead under the same roof with a “traitor”, referring to Ramaphosa.

Ndhlela said all those who thought Zuma would attend the opening of Parliament were “delusional”.

“Those that think President Zuma will attend the opening of Parliament led and addressed by Cyril Ramaphosa are totally dislodged from reality.

“It’s over ‘Helen Zille’s’ dead body that you will find President Zuma under the same roof with a traitor addressing him and the Nation,” he added.

On Wednesday, while addressing media on the state of readiness for the Opening of Parliament Address, National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane said that Zuma and corruption-accused Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula were among esteemed guests invited for the opening of Parliament.

Former speaker, Mapisa-Nqakula, resigned in April when she had to appear in court on corruption charges, stemming from her time as defence minister.

Despite the invite, both Zuma and Mapisa-Nqakula missed the opening.

On Wednesday, Zuma also failed to show up for the ANC's virtual disciplinary session citing network issues at his Nkandla homestead as the reason.

But, he had appointed struggle activist and former ANC NEC member Tony Yengeni to represent him during the ANC’s disciplinary hearing.

In response to this, Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) mentioned that Yengeni asked for a physical meeting and a postponement, but the disciplinary committee declined and insisted on a virtual one.

Instead, the committee agreed to postpone the hearing to next Tuesday.

