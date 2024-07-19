‘Nothing GNU here’: Ramaphosa’s speech ‘repetitive’ and lacking details on how GNU will work

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering his Opening of Parliament Address in Cape Town City Hall, but not everyone was impressed. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech was a repeat of what he has previously said, but this time it was dashed with sprinkling of Government of National Unity (GNU).

This is according to a public policy specialist at the Wits School of Governance, Dr Kagiso “TK” Pooe, who told IOL that the speech merely stated what everyone already knows to be wrong with the country.

“There were some interesting points, especially around poverty alleviation, in particular the expansion of the basket of essential food items exempt from VAT.

“Beyond this, nothing really stood out, perhaps he didn’t want to do another State of the Nation part two in 2024,” he said.

Ramaphosa delivered his Opening of Parliament Address on Thursday night in Cape Town as the 7th administration began its work.

Pooe said the speech missed an opportunity about how the Grand Coalition (not GNU) was going to practically work within government processes and systems.

He stressed that there was little information about key deadlines and dates South Africans can hold the President’s Grand Coalition to account on.

Pooe believes that Ramaphosa should have touched more on how GNU will operate because it was a glaring omission.

“While I can acknowledge documents have been circulated before this speech, South Africans still do not know how contentious policy issues will be resolved to not halt the work of the government,” he said.

He said South Africa’s problems do not need to be re-theorised, casting doubt on the progressiveness of the GNU.

“What is needed is leadership and firm decisions, which has been the historical problem with the approach of President Ramaphosa’s leadership,” he said.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said he was disappointed by the speech because “this was all a pipe dream”.

He said the GNU was just a grand coalition and nothing else.

Build One South Africa (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane shared the same sentiment about the president’s speech being repeated.

Maimane said there was still a lot to be done under this administration but said accountability was key.

EFF leader Julius Malema said he would not be surprised if the speech was written by the DA because its members clapped hands until the very end.

Meanwhile, the ANC’s acting spokesperson Zuko Godlimpi welcomed the speech and said the president outlined what needed to be done.

PA’s Gayton McKenzie expressed full support and confidence in Ramaphosa and the GNU, saying “GNU will be a success.”

[email protected]

IOL Politics