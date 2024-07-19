‘Jobs can be achieved through infrastructure investment,’ says Minister Dean Macpherson

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson was elated when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced turning South Africa into a construction site during his Opening of Parliament Address on Thursday.

Ramaphosa said the nation would be turned into a construction site through increased infrastructure investment and support for Infrastructure South Africa as the central authority for the coordination and planning of major construction projects.

In a statement released on Friday, Macpherson said he previously publicly mentioned that his focus for the department would be to unleash a wave of construction projects in the country to increase South Africa’s economic growth and create sustainable jobs.

“I, therefore, welcome the President’s support for my department’s endeavours as we work to improve the lives of our people,” Macpherson said.

“The only way we can meaningfully bring change to the South African people, and improve living conditions is if we grow the economy and create jobs which can be achieved through Infrastructure investment - an approach that enjoys the full support of the President as mentioned in his Opening Of Parliament address. I have no doubt we will be successful.”

He said his focus would be to expand and capacitate Infrastructure South Africa for the efficient and successful execution of construction projects, as well as working with other government departments to improve the long-term planning and execution of infrastructure investment.

Macpherson also welcomed Ramaphosa’s commitment to addressing the rise of the construction mafia which has paralysed infrastructure investments in provinces.

He further stated he looks forward to working with his colleagues across the Government of National Unity (GNU), particularly, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, to restore the rule of law at construction projects to safeguard investment in infrastructure that can contribute to building a better South Africa.

“It is only through working together that we can build South Africa to truly live up to the ideals of democracy. In the months ahead, I invite all South Africans to join me in unleashing infrastructure development and building a better nation. Let’s build South Africa,” Macpherson said.

