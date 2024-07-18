Zuma, Mapisa-Nqakula among esteemed guests invited to opening of Parliament

Former speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and former president Jacob Zuma. File Picture: Ntswe Mokoena

Former president Jacob Zuma and corruption-accused Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula are among esteemed guests invited for the opening of Parliament.

National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane announced on Wednesday during a media briefing that the two were on the list of invited people.

Despite the invite, Zuma did not show up for the ANC's virtual disciplinary session on Wednesday, citing network issues at his Nkandla homestead as the reason.

But, he had appointed struggle activist and former ANC NEC member Tony Yengeni to represent him during the ANC’s disciplinary hearing.

In response to this, Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) mentioned that Yengeni asked for a physical meeting and a postponement, but the disciplinary committee declined and insisted on a virtual one.

Instead, the committee agreed to postpone the hearing to next Tuesday.

"President Zuma is very happy to have been granted this opportunity. Naturally, in the meantime, he will consult with his representative and other relevant stakeholders before making a decision on the next course of action.

"Until then he remains of the strongest view that, in these exceptional circumstances, the hearing should not only be physical but that it should also be opened up to the public," MKP said in a statement.

When asked about whether Mapisa-Nqakula and Zuma will attend the opening, Speaker Thoko Didiza could not give a clear answer to that.

She said: "I am not able to say, sorry to disappoint," adding that all should be left for Thursday (today).

It is still unclear whether they will attend or not.

Former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe, deputy presidents, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and David Mabuza, former speakers Baleka Mbete, Thandi Modise and Mapisa-Nqakula were also invited.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver his speech on Thursday in a joint sitting of two houses – the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) in Cape Town.

This address will be delivered under a new government, the Government of National Unity (GNU).

The GNU includes the ANC, DA, Patriotic Alliance, IFP, Good Party, PAC, Freedom Front Plus (FF+), UDM, Al Jama-ah and Rise Mzansi.

[email protected]

IOL Politics