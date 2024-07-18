LIVE: President Ramaphosa delivers Opening of Parliament Address

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the Opening of Parliament Address in Cape Town on Thursday. Picture: Phando Jikelo/GCIS Image: Phando Jikelo/GCIS

Ramaphosa: South Africa needs sophisticated and independent law enforcement agencies to combat crime President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa requires independent and sophisticated law enforcement agencies to fight the scourge of rampant crime plaguing the nation. “To tackle crime and corruption we must have capable, sophisticated and independent law enforcement agencies that can fight complex and organised crime,” he said. Read the full story here.

GNU committed to ending unemployment, inequality, and poverty as electorates decided, says Ramaphosa As the country celebrates Mandela Day, President Cyril Ramaphosa assures citizens that the Government of National Unity (GNU) will deliver a better, more equal, and more just South Africa. “In an act that is unprecedented in our democratic history, ten political parties represented here in our Parliament have agreed to craft a common programme to build a better, more equal, and more just South Africa,” he said. Read the full story here.

President Ramaphosa concedes that 30 years into democracy, many South Africans still live in poverty Despite the country celebrating three decades of democracy, many South Africans continue to live below the breadline. "Despite the achievements of 30 years of democracy, and the work undertaken over the last five years to rebuild our economy and our society, millions of South Africans remain poor, unemployed and live in a highly unequal society," Ramaphosa said. Read the full story here.

All systems go for the official Opening of Parliament Address Image: Robin-Lee Francke/IOL