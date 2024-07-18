GNU is like apartheid, it will not survive, says Progressive Caucus

The Progressive Caucus consisting of the MK Party, EFF, ATM, UAT and NCC held a media briefing in Parliament in Cape Town on Thursday. Picture: X / EFF

The Progressive Caucus believes the Government of National Unity (GNU) will not last longer than a year because of clashing policies on land, minimum wage issues, and also that it lacks legitimacy.

The Progressive Caucus consists of the MKP, EFF, ATM, UAT and NCC, who are not part of the GNU.

Speaking during a media briefing at the Good Hope Chambers in Parliament, MK Party parliamentary leader John Hlophe said it would be a miracle for the GNU arrangement to survive longer.

"The GNU lacks political legitimacy, if you lack legitimacy ... what happened to apartheid, it was around for years, but it collapsed. Obviously, GNU will not be around for the longest time.

"It would be miraculous if they would survive longer than a year. Their policies are diametrically opposed, especially the ANC and the DA when it comes to policies relating to poor people," Hlophe said.

According to Hlophe, the DA opposed and rejected bills and policies that the ANC had introduced to uplift the lives of South Africans.

"We all know for example that the ANC has introduced a number of social grants and also the issues of minimum wage, and the DA is opposed to that. That marriage is not going to last," he said.

Hlophe shared the same sentiment as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema that the GNU would not make it.

"GNU will not last long. I give it a year, if it goes beyond a year, it will be two years after the ANC conference," Malema said.

The caucus briefed the media as preparations for the opening of Parliament were under way.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to officially address the Opening of Parliament on Thursday night.

The caucus further reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that the GNU is held accountable at all times.

Hlophe stated that even though the caucus was established under the current administration, it will use more than just Parliament as a vehicle to accomplish its goal of unseating the ANC.

