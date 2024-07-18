GNU committed to ending unemployment, inequality, and poverty as electorates decided, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the opening of Parliament address on Thursday night in Cape Town, Western Cape. Picture: GCIS

As the country celebrates Mandela Day, President Cyril Ramaphosa assures citizens that the Government of National Unity (GNU) will deliver a better, more equal, and more just South Africa.

“In an act that is unprecedented in our democratic history, ten political parties represented here in our Parliament have agreed to craft a common programme to build a better, more equal, and more just South Africa,” he said.

He added that these parties have come together, despite their differences, because they shared a commitment to a nation that is united, prosperous, and inclusive.

The GNU consists of 10 political parties including the African National Congress (ANC), Democratic Alliance (DA), Patriotic Alliance, IFP, Good Party, Pan Africanist Congress (PAC), Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus), United Democratic Movement (UDM), Al Jama-ah, and Rise Mzansi.

Ramaphosa delivered the opening of Parliament address on Thursday night in Cape Town, Western Cape.

The speech comes under the seventh administration of the new government.

Some of the issues facing the country are the high unemployment rate, crime, corruption, gender-based violence and injustice against women and children, racism as well as inequality.

This is also not limited to water and electricity outages in many parts of the country.

Ramaphosa they will tackle all the problems.

According to Ramaphosa, the GNU came after citizens during the 2024 elections decided not to give any party a majority vote to be in power.

He said this was a signal that the citizens wanted them (political parties) to work together and ensure that the country was united.

“Through their votes, they determined that the leaders of our country should set aside their political differences and come together as one to overcome the severe challenges that confront our nation,” he said.

“They sent a clear message that without unity, cooperation, and partnership, our efforts to end poverty, unemployment, and inequality will not succeed.”

The GNU is already in motion, a cabinet has been formed and ministers have been given their roles.

