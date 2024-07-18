Forget Tintswalo, we are weaver birds now, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday called on South Africans to behave like weaver birds by working together and said the establishment of the Government of National Unity (GNU) set the country on a path towards a “co-operation nation”.

“We would like all of us as South Africans to behave like ‘weaver birds’. Weavers are among the most efficient and gregarious birds in that they build complex structures together and co-operate,” Ramaphosa said.

“And this is the way we should go. Despite all the challenges, despite our differences, despite all the headwinds, as South Africans we are called upon to remain firmly committed to pursue the path of co-operation, growth and inclusion.”

Ramaphosa was delivering the seventh Opening of Parliament Address in Cape Town.

In March, during his State of the Nation Address, Ramaphosa told the fictional story of a child called Tintswalo, sharing how Tintswalo's life was shaped after 1994 by the policies of the new democratic government.

However, on Thursday, Ramaphosa said weaver birds paint a picture of co-operation.

“This scenario paints a picture where after disruptions and protests there is a coming together of political parties, the state, the private sector, labour, civil society, coming together to jointly identify priorities and leveraging the strength of each,” he said.

He said as this scenario played itself out, there was change in the form of governance and reform that leads to the economy growing, investment attracted which ultimately leads to the reduction of unemployment, poverty and inequality.

South Africans can summit many hills if we work together and rise together, Ramaphosa said.

He said the GNU shared a commitment to “reconcile our nation by advancing social justice and equal prosperity for all”.

“We are committed to improve the well-being of our country and its people through inclusive growth, the creation of jobs and the reduction of poverty,” he said.

“This is an undertaking that involves us all.”

Ramaphosa said that through the National Dialogue, they are called to be “agents of change, to be champions of inclusive growth, to be creators of opportunity”.

The GNU has resolved to dedicate the next five years to actions that will advance the drive to inclusive growth and job creation; reduce poverty and tackle the high cost of living; and build a capable, ethical and developmental state.

He said the GNU is determined that growth must be inclusive, transformational, and must drive the redistribution of wealth and opportunity.

“It must support the empowerment of black South Africans and women, and all those who in the past had been relegated to the fringes of the economy,” the president said.

“This is part of the constitutional imperative to redress the imbalances of the past and deal with the slow process of development,” he said.

“Through empowerment and transformation, we can ensure that the skills, capabilities, resources and energies of all South Africans are used to the greatest effect.”

Ramaphosa said that inclusive growth demanded that they affirm the position of women and youth in the economy.

He said over the next five years the government would ensure that the institutional structure and funding model for local government was fit-for-purpose, and that municipalities were financially and operationally sustainable.

“We will put in place systems to ensure that capable and qualified people are appointed to senior positions in municipalities, and ensure independent regulation and oversight of the appointment process,” he said.

“As an immediate priority, we will bring stability to governance in our metros and restore the delivery of services. We have already begun this work.”

Significant projects were under way around the country in areas such as transport, roads, water, energy and human settlements, he said.

Ramaphosa said that government would massively increase the scale of investment in infrastructure “through a more holistic and integrated approach, positioning Infrastructure South Africa as the central institution of coordination and planning”.

“From our largest metros to our deepest rural areas, we have a clear intention to turn our country into a construction site, as roads, bridges, houses, schools, hospitals and clinics are built, as broadband fibre is laid and as new power lines are installed, he said.

“We must work to engender a culture of maintenance of public infrastructure, and dedicate resources and establish systems to ensure this,” Ramaphosa said.

“As the Government of National Unity, we are resolved to intensify our investment drive, encouraging and enabling businesses to invest in productive capacity.”

He said the investments would lead to increased employment creation for unemployed South Africans, especially for young people.

Speaking on job creation, Ramaphosa said they would focus on processing the country’s minerals to export finished products rather than raw commodities.

“We will pursue a smart industrial policy that focuses on the competitiveness of our economy, and that incentivises businesses to expand our exports and create jobs.”

