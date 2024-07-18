ANC insists Zuma’s disciplinary hearing will be held virtually on Monday

The ANC’s disciplinary hearing for former president Jacob Zuma will proceed virtually on Monday and it will remain closed to the public.

This is the stance of the ANC spokesperson Zuko Godlimpi, who said the pre-hearing conference set for Thursday and the actual hearing on Monday would remain closed to the media.

Zuma was supposed to appear virtually before the ANC's disciplinary committee on Wednesday but could not pitch, citing network problems at his Nkandla homestead in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The ANC is charging Zuma for publicly supporting and voting his newly formed party, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party. This is despite him saying he was still a member of the ANC. The ANC then suspended in January.

Zuma’s representative, Tony Yengeni, told the National Disciplinary Committee they were demanding an in-person hearing.

Yengeni appeared on behalf of Zuma at the hearing on Wednesday.

MKP spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela, Yengeni attended the meeting alone to convey a clear message that Zuma preferred a physical hearing.

Ndhlela said Zuma is happy to have been granted this opportunity and is expected to further consult with his representatives and relevant stakeholders before making a decision on the next course of action.

“Until then, he remains of the strongest view that in these exceptional circumstances, the hearing should not only be physical, but that it should also be opened to the public,” said Ndhlela.

“Due to the understandable public interest and enquiries we are receiving on this matter, we will continuously update our members and the public on any new developments. This regarding President Zuma and this unfortunate harassment by the sell-out ANC of Ramaphosa,” said Ndhlela.

The hearing is expected to be held on July 23.

IOL