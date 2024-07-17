Road closures during the opening of parliament

The opening of parliament will take place at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday, July 18. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers

The City of Cape Town has released the road closures for the opening of parliament set to take place on Thursday at the Cape Town City Hall.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, in liaison with the presiding officers of parliament, convened a joint sitting of the two houses of parliament to deliver the opening of parliament address.

This will allow Ramaphosa an opportunity to outline the key priorities and policies of the administration, which is made up of several political parties that formed a Government of National Unity (GNU), founded on the respect for the Constitution, the Bill of Rights in its entirety, and the rule of law.

The opening of parliament address (OPA) takes place once every five years, after the provincial and national elections, to outline the new administration’s plans while also marking the official opening of the new five-year term of Parliament.

These road closures are in place for the Opening of Parliament. Picture: CoCT

The City of Cape Town’s Traffic Service spokesperson, Kevin Jacobs said a number of road will be closed, some closures will be in place until July 26.

“The road closures will be in effect to assist with traffic flow and accommodate the Opening of the 7th Parliament Address at the City Hall. This will affect the normal flow of traffic in and around the city bowl. Road users are requested to acquaint themselves with the closures and to plan their routes accordingly. Motorists should also note that there will be restricted parking in some areas,” Jacobs said.

While most roads in and around City Hall will be affected, the roads closed until July 26 include Darling Street between Buitenkant and Tenant Street. Darling Street between Plein Street and Buitenkant Street. Corporation Street between Caledon Street and Darling Street. Longmarket Street between Plein Street and Buitenkant Street and Parade Street between Caledon Street and Darling Street.

