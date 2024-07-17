Parliament may spend up to R14 million for its opening address

The opening of parliament will take place at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday, July 18. Speaker Thoko Didiza says so far, they are not aware of any MPs who plan to boycott the event. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers / File

Parliament has indicated that it has budgeted between R6 million and R14 million that will be used during the opening address set to take place on Thursday at the Cape Town City Hall.

The opening of parliament address takes place once every five years, after the provincial and national elections, to outline the new administration’s plans while also marking the official opening of the new five-year term of Parliament.

Speaking during a media briefing on Wednesday, Secretary to Parliament, Xolile George, said they have made that budget because in 2023 during the State of the Nation Address, they had a budget of R8.4 million.

“This is just a budget the actual expenditure may be less or slightly more depending on the reconciliation that we will be doing but this is the amount we have set aside based on the nature and scale,” he said.

However, the National Council of Provinces chairperson, Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane, said that this budget doesn’t include a gala dinner as it has been cancelled due financial constraints.

In June, George said Parliament has almost doubled its budget for the seventh administration and they have set aside R58 million.

“In 2019, we budgeted R43 million for transition, in 2024, we budgeted R58 million. The budgeting is to make transitions for candidates, for flights, accommodation, tools of trade, inductions, and more,” he said at the time.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the National Assembly, Thoko Didiza said so far, they are not aware of any members of parliament who plan to boycott the opening of parliament.

Her statement comes after uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK) snubbed the first sitting of the National Assembly.

MK party members were disgruntled with outcome of the May 29 national elections claiming the results were rigged and insisted on a recounting of ballots.

