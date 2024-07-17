Former ANC NEC member Tony Yengeni to represent Jacob Zuma in disciplinary hearing

Former President Jacob Zuma has appointed struggle activist and former ANC NEC member Tony Yengeni to represent him during the ANC’s disciplinary hearing. Picture: Michael Walker

Former President Jacob Zuma has appointed struggle activist and former ANC NEC member Tony Yengeni to represent him during the ANC’s disciplinary hearing.

The disciplinary hearing against Zuma is set to get under way on Wednesday.

Initially, it was scheduled to take place at the party’s headquarters, Luthuli House but later changed to be a virtual hearing.

This was due to safety concerns and fears of violence.

Zuma was suspended in January for supporting Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party while still an ANC member.

As the hearing process continues, according to rule 25 of the ANC Constitution, Zuma is entitled to be represented by any fellow member of the ANC if he so chooses.

In this case, MKP confirmed that Yengeni would stand in for Zuma in what they described as a “kangaroo court convened by sell-outs”.

“Yengeni is well placed as a seasoned Commander of UMkhonto Wesizwe to represent him in the kangaroo court convened against him by the sellout ANC of Ramaphosa, Steenhuisen and Groenewald,” MKP said in a statement.

MKP stressed that they have tried to reach out to the ANC disciplinary committee requesting the matter to take place physically and in person but the committee has not responded.

Previously, the agreement was that it would be held at Luthuli House.

“We should further reflect on the fact that the same DC representatives had previously confirmed President Zuma's attendance at Luthuli House for the kangaroo court to be attended in person, but suddenly decided at a whim to postpone the in-person hearing amid a pre-election climate because of so-called fictitious security fears expressed by the ANC of Ramaphosa to be held at the venue decided by them,” the party said.

Meanwhile, the ANC has called on the media to afford Zuma’s hearing space and allow it to continue its work.

The ANC said a verdict will be announced once the committee has received and reviewed all representations.

“We cannot specify the timeline for this process as it depends on the scope of the deliberations and the issues under consideration,” the party said.

[email protected]

IOL Politics