D-Day: ANC kicks off Zuma’s disciplinary hearing

The ANC’s disciplinary hearing against former president Jacob Zuma is expected to finally get under way on Wednesday. Picture: Itumeleng English / Independent Newspapers

The hearing will be held virtually. This comes seven months after he was suspended by the ANC.

Initially, the hearing was supposed to be held before the election at the ANC’s headquarters, Luthuli House in Johannesburg, but was postponed until after the election.

It was postponed due to safety concerns and fears of violence before the election, the ANC said.

The ANC is charging Zuma for violating rule 25 of the party’s constitution after he campaigned for and voted for his new political home, the Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP).

Zuma launched MKP last December in Soweto and said he would vote for it and not the ANC of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The MKP is now the third largest party with 14.58% nationally following the election results. It has 58 seats in the National Assembly and 37 seats in the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) provincial legislature with 45.35%.

Despite the fact that his party received a majority from zero, Zuma said he was still a member of the ANC.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Nehawu political school at Boksburg, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said nothing has changed and the show will continue.

The hearing will be conducted virtually at 10am.

