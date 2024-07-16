‘Our people need justice’: Khumbuzo Ntshavheni wants orange overalls for VBS looters

Deputy president of The EFF Floyd Shivambu is seen alongside leader Julius Malema at a press conference on the VSB bank looting saga. File Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips / Independent Newspapers

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbuzo Ntshavheni has been vocal in ensuring justice for the victims affected by the collapse of the VBS Mutual Bank.

This comes after former chairperson of VBS Mutual Bank, Tshifhiwa Matodzi, claimed in an explosive affidavit the details of theft by numerous individuals and groups who stole R1.9 billion from the bank.

In the same affidavit Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and several African National Congress (ANC) politicians were also named.

IOL on Friday reported that Matodzi also accused former National Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane of taking a R1 million payment in return for not forcing municipalities to withdraw their bank investments.

The convicted former chairperson of VBS, Matodzi, claimed in an affidavit that was leaked on Thursday that Mogajane took a R1 million "gratification" to enable the bank to continue accepting deposits from municipalities against the law.

According to the affidavit, payments were made to Floyd Shivambu's brother, Brian Shivambu's business bank account, as well as to EFF leaders Julius Malema and his colleague.

Speaking on Saturday ahead of a two-day Cabinet Lekgotla meeting in Pretoria, Ntshavheni assured that law enforcement is actively pursuing accountability for all parties implicated, noting the severe impact on victims, particularly in Vhembe, who lost their pension and savings funds.

Ntshavheni said she hopes that the affidavit will assist the authorities in prosecuting those responsible for embezzling money from the VBS.

“The lekgotla did not speak about the VBS case, but you know the stance of government, that’s why government instituted support mechanisms for the victims of VBS,” said Ntshavheni.

Nshavheni said Matodozi was not the first person implicated in the saga to confess. Philip Truter also confessed, she said.

"Philip Truter also confessed, and we hope that this confession and affidavit will allow law enforcement agencies to move quickly to bring to book everybody who has swindled our people’s money because now you know the scale of the looting, the impact, the laundering, and the disregard of laws.

"But, you have not yet quantified the impact of the VBS saga on the ordinary people of Vhembe, particularly the women of stokvels, burial societies, the communities that had burial societies, and the aged who had lost their pension funds.

“Although the government tried to repay it, it was not enough. The impact is just too dire. That is the other story that still needs to be told.

To make up for that, Ntshavheni said they need everybody mentioned to be prosecuted and to serve their time in jail.

“Justice for the people must be had,’’ said Ntshavheni.

