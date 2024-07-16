Correctional Services Minister Pieter Groenewald promises parole system review by year end

Minister of Correctional Services, Pieter Groenewald, makes his first speech in parliament as a minister on Monday July, 15, 2024. Picture: Henk Kruger / Independent Newspapers / Taken August 8, 2017

Pieter Groenewald, South Africa’s new Correctional Services Minister, has recently announced a comprehensive review of the country’s parole system.

During a debate on the department's budget on Monday, Groenewald gave his first speech in parliament as a minister on Monday, July 15, 2024.

The department has been allocated R87.1 billion over the next three years while the department’s expenditure is expected to increase at an average annual rate of 4.5% from R26.6 billion in 2023/24 to R30.3 billion in 2026/27.

According to Groenewald, the challenges facing the department of correctional services (DSC) include overcrowding, dilapidated facilities, ever-increasing remand detainees, deteriorating infrastructure, staff shortages, crime syndicates and gangs operating in the facilities, as well as new forms of crime patterns challenging the rehabilitation programmes.

Groenewald says South Africa is experiencing insufficient economic growth, and that a budget deficient and unsustainable government debts burden has necessitated budget cuts, which include the department of correctional services’ baseline being cut by R2.535 billion.

‘’The impact of these cuts is severe,’’ he said.

Moreover, Groenewald says the provision of security is compromised, capital investment in skills development has been cut, the budget for nutritional services has had to be cut, capital works projects will be on hold and the monitoring of parolees can be negatively impacted.

“We will and have to do more with less. This will require innovation, discipline and commitment.”

Groenewald has also said that he looks forward to working with national committees, executives and each and every DCS official in ensuring quality services are delivered to a safe South Africa.

In addition, Groenewald has highlighted two issues that will receive urgent attention which include effective contract management and the reduction of outsourcing.

“We must ensure value for money. It is also important to build a capable workforce and to ensure that the skills and expertise of our officials are utilised rather than outsourcing tasks and services,” Groenewald said.

Groenewald says the crime done by parolees does affect our businesses as it hampers the reintegration of former inmates into society and the impact it has on the victims of the communities, families and individuals is profound.

“It is imperative that we address these issues with urgency.

“It is a subject that has generated a lot of interest and mixed reaction from the public. The debate on it is receiving necessary attention,” he said.

Groenewald said the time has come for the DSC to finalise this matter, as reforming our parole system is not just a policy issue but moral imperative. People have been asking for a system of fairness and transparency.

“The current criteria seem not to be appreciated. although victims of crime are allowed to participate in the parole process, how far do their voices go? That’s the question,” Groenewald said.

This calls for a relook in the review and oversight mechanisms. It is critical that this administration finalise this review matter in the interests of all, he said.

IOL