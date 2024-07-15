The Unmasking Project: Individual behind ghost account revealed

The face behind a ghost account who has been harassing, defaming and spreading misinformation online has been revealed.

On Monday, Independent Media and IOL unveiled The Unmasking Project — an editorial campaign aimed at exposing individuals and networks that have been working to undermine the country's hard-fought democracy.

The project is set to lift the lid on a coordinated attack through social media disinformation and misinformation campaigns to swing public opinion and deflect attention away from our democracy and the Constitution.

The media briefing was attended by Independent Media’s editorial staff and IOL staff, Executive chairman of Independent Media, Dr Iqbal Survé, former Minister of Intelligence Lindiwe Sisulu and other dignitaries.

Host of the briefing, Editor of The Star, Sifiso Mahlangu said the project is a series of exposés that will unmask a shadowy network of individuals.

“Social justice, non-racialism, transformation, and economic empowerment are not just buzzwords; they are the pillars of a fair and equitable society. At Independent Media, we are dedicated to these principles, working tirelessly to address inequalities, promote inclusion, and empower marginalised communities. Giving a voice to the marginalised is not just a job, it is our responsibility,” Managing Editor of Independent Media, Melanie Peters said.

IOL Editor-in-Chief, Lance Witten reiterated this and said media freedom is the cornerstone of any democracy.

“It allows for the free flow of information, holds power to account, and provides a platform for diverse perspectives. IOL stands firm in its commitment to media freedom, ensuring that we can report the truth without fear or favour,” Witten said.

During the briefing, an X user (previously Twitter) was unmasked as an account who has been behind the tirade of this network.

The account ‘Goolammv’, which was a ghost account, was revealed to be Mohammed Vawda, a man from KwaZulu-Natal.

“We have gathered a body of evidence that linked Vawda to activities that are not only harmful, but also contrary to the principles of our democratic society,” Mahlangu said.

The investigation also revealed Vawda has a direct link to two major political parties and that their senior leadership is involved in a disinformation campaign; a network of disinformation operatives that work together on social media platforms; links to several government departments and their officials, and a network of funders that fund misinformation campaigns, trolls and bot farms.

Mahlangu said over the next few weeks, a series of exposés will be published.

“Among Vawda’s staunchest defenders is Ismail Abramjee, who, according to the Laudium Sun publication, was a known ally of apartheid president PW Botha. This, however, is just the tip of the iceberg. We will, over the course of the next few weeks, unravel the funding mechanisms, institutions, and individuals that form part of this disinformation network,” Mahlangu said.

“Apart from this information, we have built up a body of evidence of Vawda’s interactions, dealings, and associates, which, out of respect for him, his family and community, we will not make public.”

He further stated there has been a link to three people, one in the office of the presidency which has now been linked to GCIS, one in Gauteng and the Vawda in KZN.

Sisulu also took to the panel to explain how she has also been a victim of the Goolammv account.

“The attacks came as I was running for president of the ANC. I think the only thing I have not been accused of is murder,” she explained.

Sisulu explained the toll this took on her and how the media, with everything, would leap at the opportunity to write about her in a negative light. She also joked that newspaper owners owed her, as she sold so many newspapers.

Sisulu said she had taken this matter to the Public Protector, the ombudsman and more, and what she managed to uncover was that this person comes from the president’s office.

“Goolammv has done me harm. He has done and brought my family sadness,” Sisulu said.

A plea has also been made to those who have fallen victim to the Goolammv account to come forward.

“Over the course of many years, several institutions, individuals and entities have fallen victim to this disinformation network.

“Together, we will be launching a criminal investigation through the relevant authorities. We will also be pursuing a civil litigation and possible class action suit against those individuals, their networks and institutions responsible for the destruction of individuals though defamation and disinformation. There is no room in society for the likes of these networks that undermine the very spirit of our democracy,” Witten said.

