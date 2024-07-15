Independent Media Presents the Unmasking Project

Independent Media and IOL will on Monday unveil The Unmasking Project — an editorial campaign aimed at exposing individuals and networks that have been working to undermine the country's hard-fought democracy.

Built on the pillars of media freedom and equality under the law, the Unmasking Project will lift the lid on a coordinated attack through social media disinformation and misinformation campaigns to swing public opinion and deflect attention from the undermining of democracy and the Constitution.

The launch of the campaign will be live-streamed on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces and YouTube, and will be attended by former Minister of Intelligence Lindiwe Sisulu, and cleric, politician and anti-apartheid activist Dr Allan Boesak.