Independent Media Presents the Unmasking Project
Independent Media and IOL will on Monday unveil The Unmasking Project — an editorial campaign aimed at exposing individuals and networks that have been working to undermine the country's hard-fought democracy.
Built on the pillars of media freedom and equality under the law, the Unmasking Project will lift the lid on a coordinated attack through social media disinformation and misinformation campaigns to swing public opinion and deflect attention from the undermining of democracy and the Constitution.
The launch of the campaign will be live-streamed on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces and YouTube, and will be attended by former Minister of Intelligence Lindiwe Sisulu, and cleric, politician and anti-apartheid activist Dr Allan Boesak.
During her stellar ministerial career, Sisulu also served as Minister of Tourism, Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, and Minister of Public Service and Administration.
Dr Boesak is an outspoken champion of justice, equality and the Constitution.
Independent Media Chairperson Dr Iqbal Survé will also be in attendance at the launch of the campaign in support of the editorial leadership teams, highlighting his commitment to media freedom.
The Unmasking Project is expected to lift the lid on widespread and well-funded misinformation and disinformation campaigns, and expose the individuals and networks behind them.
The launch takes place in Cape Town, at 12pm on Monday, July 15.
