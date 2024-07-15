DA vows to oppose Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso’s push to scrap Section 25 of the Constitution

PAC leader, Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso, has told the Daily Maverick that he has made no bones about his plans to push for amendments to the Constitution to address land dispossession. Picture: Ian Landsberg

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) leader Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso’s attempts to amend the Constitution to allow expropriation without compensation will defeat the goal of the Government of National Unity (GNU).

“These comments are counterproductive and contrary to the spirit of the Statement of Intent that underpins the GNU,” it said.

This comes after Nyhontso told the Daily Maverick that he has made no bones about his plans to push for amendments to the Constitution to address land dispossession.

According to the publication, Nyhontso wants to scrap Section 25 of the Constitution because his party believes it is a stumbling block to resolving the land redistribution issue.

However, he said the party is not fixated on the expropriation of property without compensation.

Nyhontso is the new Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development.

The DA said any attempt to re-open this matter would create economic instability, adding that they would “strongly” oppose it.

“The DA is committed to defending the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights in its entirety. Parliament has already rejected proposals to amend Section 25 of the Constitution,” DA said.

The party said the claim that Section 25 is a barrier to land reform is not true. “This clause, in its current form, makes sufficient provisions for just and equitable land reform to proceed,” the DA said in a statement.

The party said South Africa needed a rational and pragmatic approach to land reform within the parameters of the Constitution.

“Meaningful redress can occur within this framework, as we simultaneously stabilise the economy and attract job-creating investment,” it said.

Parties like the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have been calling for expropriation of land without compensation.

IOL Politics