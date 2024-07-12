Zwane returns as MKP secretary general after Zuma rejects resignation request

Secretary general Arthur Zwane is back in his role after MK Party leader Jacob Zuma rejected his resignation. File Picture: Supplied

Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) leader Jacob Zuma has rejected the resignation of secretary general Arthur Zwane from the party.

Zwane submitted his resignation last week, July 1, citing excessive workload from his duties within the MKP and a desire to focus on his private duties.

In a statement released to the media, MKP spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela announced that Zuma had met with Zwane and decided not to accept his resignation letter and ordered him back to work, with immediate effect.

“Given the turbulent times our country is experiencing under the current coalition, and with all South Africans looking to the MK party for leadership, maintaining strong capacity, unity, and continuity within our ranks is more important than ever,” the party said.

According to the MKP, the main reason, among others, is that at its founding in Bela Bela, it identified crucial tasks necessary for preparing them for future challenges, particularly fortifying their organisational structures in anticipation of the upcoming 2026 local government elections and beyond.

Furthermore Ndhlela said the MKP looked forward to Zwane and his collective’s continued contributions to building a strong, vibrant, and resilient party.

To further strengthen internal human capital, Ndhlela said, Sifiso Maseko, who replaced Zwane, will be transferred to the human resources department to enhance the operations of the organisation in establishing structures and offices throughout the country.

“We call on all leaders, members, and structures of the MK Party, and all South Africans to continue rallying behind MKP as we build a strong and resilient organisation, capable of protecting and enhancing the gains made thus far, which the DANC coalition is working hard to reverse.’

“Unlike any other official opposition party since 1994, we must, on behalf of the poor and downtrodden, ensure this unholy and anti-black DANC coalition is held accountable for its aim to reverse the gains made thus far and its failures to address rampant unemployment, poverty, homelessness and landlessness, which continue to negatively affect the black people of this country,’’ Ndhlela said.

