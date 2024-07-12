Limpopo premier promises change with over 300 jobs in road repair

Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba addresses the crowd at Ga-Mongalo village in Lephalale, Limpopo, during the launch of a service delivery project called ‘Dikgerekgere Wednesday’. Picture: Facebook

Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba has pledged to create over 300 permanent jobs for unemployed youth to maintain and repair roads across the province.

Billed as the “Dilo Di Changitse”, meaning that things have changed, Ramathuba used the amapiano inspired phrase as the official launch of a service delivery project called ‘Dikgerekgere Wednesday’, held at Ga-Mongalo village in Lephalale, Limpopo.

The service delivery project is aimed at grading, re-gravelling, and clearing roads across the province.

The driving force behind the project is Tonny Rachoene, the newly appointed MEC of Public Works, Roads, and Infrastructure.

Addressing the crowd, Ramathuba said during their door-to-door campaign for the 2024 national elections, residents had voiced their desire for services, including improvements of roads.

Ramathuba said that through the project, they were acknowledging the significant road challenges across the province.

“According to the latest data on the status of our roads in the province, we have a total road network of 20,091 km, with 6,263 km either tarred or paved roads, making up 32%, and 13,828 km of gravel roads, which is 68%,” she said.

She emphasised that there is a greater number of gravel roads compared to tarred or paved roads.

“The biggest problem is that those roads that are not tarred or paved, are not being maintained. Hence, many residents in the province are always complaining about the roads. This initiative will ensure that our roads remain in good condition, free from potholes, and safe for all road users.”

She placed responsibility on the Limpopo Road Agency (RAL), which oversees the planning, designing, and maintenance of roads in the province.

Ramathuba said that the agency had not adequately maintained and repaired the roads over the past years, and urged it to commit to these tasks or face potential consequences.

She announced that more than 300 permanent job opportunities will be created for unemployed youth across the province within the Department of Public Works, Roads, and Infrastructure.

“Road grading cannot be done because there’s a funeral and there’s no alternative road to access to the cemetery. You are going to grade the roads each and every day. We are hiring you because we want you to go out there and grade the roads.”

She cautioned against nepotism or favouritism in the jobs that she said would be advertised on Friday, July 12.

“I know you well, especially you the public servants, I know there’s a tendency for human resources to hire people from Vhembe to work here in Lephalale and vice versa, ‘Dilo Di Changitse’ (things have changed), that practice will no longer be tolerated.”

Rachoene said that the service delivery programme would involve re-gravelling and grading roads across the province to ensure better access to services.

IOL