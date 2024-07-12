‘Life's sacred, fam’: Gen Z is vibing with new simplified version of our Constitution

This campaign condenses the 4,675-word Bill of Rights into 15 succinct and accessible tweets that incorporate local topical phrases, idioms, and slang. Picture: Supplied

Following three decades of democracy, many young South Africans feel estranged from the Constitution and the opportunities it provides.

This is according to the non-profit organisation, We the People SA, which used artificial intelligence to master how Gen Z express themselves.

The Constitution is the founding document on which all of Mzansi underpins its rights and responsibilities, but it is not widely shared or fully understood by younger people who are left disengaged and unaware of their rights.

The organisation emphasised that it is dedicated to nation-building and fostering constitutional knowledge and awareness, and has now launched #TheBillOfTweets.

This campaign condenses the 4,675-word Bill of Rights into 15 succinct and accessible tweets that incorporate local topical phrases, idioms, and slang.

This is the world’s first Bill of Rights recreated in modern local vernacular to appeal to Gen Z.

Here are some examples from the campaign:

Human Dignity

Original: Everyone has inherent dignity and the right to have their dignity respected and protected.

Tweet: Dignity's loud here. Our Constitution respects us all, full volume. Say it with your chest.

Life

Original: Everyone has the right to life.

Tweet: Life's sacred, fam. Our rights protect it. No one can mess with this. It's deep but also sacred.

“By translating the formal language of the Bill of Rights into contemporary slang and phrases, the campaign helps demystify important legal rights and protections, fostering a stronger connection between the youth and their constitutional rights,” said Mbali Baduza, the chief executive of We the People SA.

“This increased awareness and understanding can empower young people to actively participate in democratic processes, advocate for their rights, and contribute to nation-building efforts,” she added.

The organisation said it is committed to educating all South Africans that nation-building is a long-term process that necessitates ongoing dedication, engagement, and patience.

This is because all citizens must actively pursue this commitment by voting, communicating with their politicians, and holding them accountable.

South Africans can follow the entire #BillOfTweets discussion on X.

IOL