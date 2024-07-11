‘I agree with PA’s border policies’ – EFF bleeds as two MPs leave for Patriotic Alliance

Veteran Kenny Motsamai (left) and Patrick Sindane (right) former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs have left the party to officially join the Patriotic Alliance (PA). Picture: Kamogelo Moichela / IOL

Patrick Sindane and veteran Kenny Motsamai former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs have left the party to officially join the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

The PA’s deputy president Kenny Kunene announced the two as their members during a media briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Sindane and Motsamai said they did not make it to the EFF’s parliamentary list after being appointed to represent the party in the National Assembly.

This follows the 2019 elections.

However, the two asserted that they disagreed with the EFF's open border policy, which permits travel between nations, primarily within the continent.

And because of this, the two decided that the PA, which fully supported the tight border restrictions and the expulsion of illegal immigrants, was their most important choice.

But during the briefing, the two claimed that they did not leave the EFF because of positions or not being featured on the lists but because of its position on illegal immigration.

According to Motsamai, he joined the PA because he was in line with their clear immigration laws.

"I joined because the constitution of the organisation talks about the land. We want people who are undocumented to return where they belong so that we can sort our problems.

"We must also remember that Kenny Motsamai is a former military veteran ... so I am at home here," he said.

Sindane also shared the same sentiments with Motsamai of the PA’s border stance.

This also resulted in several EFF leaders like Jossey Buthane and Magasela Mzobe leaving the party to join other parties.

