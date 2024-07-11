‘Bowing out of government comms’: Lirandzu Themba Ministry of Police spokesperson bids farewell

In a recent announcement by the South African Presidency, significant ministerial changes have brought Senzo Mchunu to the forefront as the newly appointed Minister of Police.

Amid the reshuffling, former eNCA journalist and communications specialist, Lirandzu Themba, a stalwart communicator in the police ministry as its spokesperson under Bheki Cele, took to twitter (formerly X) to convey a heartfelt good-bye.

In a message on Thursday morning on social media, Lirandzu Themba wrote: “[NEXT CHAPTER] Bowing out of @GovernmentZA comms.’’

Themba said it had been an honour and privilege to serve South Africa as spokesperson for the ministry.

She further expressed gratitude for the support she received from her colleagues at the South African Police Service (SAPS) and all the newsrooms.

“Keep up the good fight,’’ she concluded.

[NEXT CHAPTER] Bowing out of @GovernmentZA comms🙏![CDATA[]]>🏿



It’s been an ABSOLUTE honour & privilege to serve my country 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 as Spokesperson for Ministry of Police.



So thankful for all the support I enjoyed from colleagues at @SAPoliceService & all newsrooms~ keep up the good fight🫶![CDATA[]]>🏿 pic.twitter.com/nqSwqjCbPM — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) July 11, 2024

During her tenure, which spanned five impactful years, Themba garnered admiration for her dedication to transparency and clarity in her role.

Furthermore, during her time as spokesperson, she was recognised for her effective communication skills and her role in providing timely updates on police matters to the public and media.

Serving alongside Cele, she navigated numerous challenges and crises, providing a steady voice of reason and assurance in matters of public safety.

On X, the news of Themba’s exit sparked a wave of reaction across South Africa’s social media landscape. Admirers and colleagues alike expressed gratitude for her service, noting her professionalism and accessibility as a spokesperson.

Journalist @MandyWiener said: ‘’You have been an absolute professional and such a pleasure to work with.’’

You have been an absolute professional and such a pleasure to work with. Thank you for all you have done and best of luck with the next chapter wherever it may take you! — Mandy Wiener (@MandyWiener) July 11, 2024

Another X user @mirriamp said: ‘’You have been a remarkable Spokesperson Lirandzu’’.

You have been a remarkable Spokesperson Lirandzu. All the best to your future move — phumla williams (@mirriamp) July 11, 2024

X user @laradebe87 said: ‘Your are Brilliant @ your Job , 👌👌👌👌 such role needs you, spinning with a straight face and believable.’’

Your are Brilliant @ your Job , 👌![CDATA[]]>👌![CDATA[]]>👌![CDATA[]]>👌 such role needs you, spinning with a straight face and believable. I won’t forge the Deputy President Case 🔥![CDATA[]]>👌 well done and good luck on your next chapter — Legend (@laradebe87) July 11, 2024

X user @Sli-Masikane also said: ‘’You did a sterling job sissie! Onward and upward.’’

You did well 🙌![CDATA[]]>🏾![CDATA[]]>🫶![CDATA[]]>🏽![CDATA[]]>🙌![CDATA[]]>🏽![CDATA[]]>👌![CDATA[]]>🏽![CDATA[]]>👏![CDATA[]]>🏽 under a very difficult mandate.



Wish you all the best in your next Chapter.

Thank you for your service 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 — Kgomotso Mmalegae (@Monza411) July 11, 2024

Many noted how her presence helped foster understanding and wished her well for her future endeavours.

What a pleasure it’s been dealing with you, your professionalism has been next level and always willing to assist and accommodate. Thank you and all the best for your future Lirandzu 👊![CDATA[]]>🏻 — Muhammad Choonara (@muhammad_c) July 11, 2024

