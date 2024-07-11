IOL Logo
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
‘Bowing out of government comms’: Lirandzu Themba Ministry of Police spokesperson bids farewell

Hope Ntanzi|Published

Outgoing Ministry of Police spokesperson, Lirandzu Themba. File Picture: X

In a recent announcement by the South African Presidency, significant ministerial changes have brought Senzo Mchunu to the forefront as the newly appointed Minister of Police.

Amid the reshuffling, former eNCA journalist and communications specialist, Lirandzu Themba, a stalwart communicator in the police ministry as its spokesperson under Bheki Cele, took to twitter (formerly X) to convey a heartfelt good-bye.

In a message on Thursday morning on social media, Lirandzu Themba wrote: “[NEXT CHAPTER] Bowing out of @GovernmentZA comms.’’

Themba said it had been an honour and privilege to serve South Africa as spokesperson for the ministry.

She further expressed gratitude for the support she received from her colleagues at the South African Police Service (SAPS) and all the newsrooms.

“Keep up the good fight,’’ she concluded.

During her tenure, which spanned five impactful years, Themba garnered admiration for her dedication to transparency and clarity in her role.

Furthermore, during her time as spokesperson, she was recognised for her effective communication skills and her role in providing timely updates on police matters to the public and media.

Serving alongside Cele, she navigated numerous challenges and crises, providing a steady voice of reason and assurance in matters of public safety.

On X, the news of Themba’s exit sparked a wave of reaction across South Africa’s social media landscape. Admirers and colleagues alike expressed gratitude for her service, noting her professionalism and accessibility as a spokesperson.

Journalist @MandyWiener said: ‘’You have been an absolute professional and such a pleasure to work with.’’

Another X user @mirriamp said: ‘’You have been a remarkable Spokesperson Lirandzu’’.

X user @laradebe87 said: ‘Your are Brilliant @ your Job , 👌👌👌👌 such role needs you, spinning with a straight face and believable.’’

X user @Sli-Masikane also said: ‘’You did a sterling job sissie! Onward and upward.’’

Many noted how her presence helped foster understanding and wished her well for her future endeavours.

