ANC’s Nomvuyo Manamela elected Gauteng Deputy Speaker after DA’s Nt'sekhe resigns amid GPU impasse

The African National Congress’ (ANC) Nomvuyo Mahlakaza-Manamela was on Thursday elected unopposed as the new Deputy Speaker of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL).

Mahlakaza-Manamela took up the position after the Democratic Alliance’s Refiloe Nt'sekhe resigned amid the collapse in talks between the ANC and the DA to form the Government of Provincial Unity.

The ANC and the DA talks collapsed as they could not agree on the composition of the Gauteng Cabinet. The DA wanted four MEC positions, while the ANC was only willing to offer them three.

The ANC ended up with seven key MEC positions, plus Premier. The ANC roped in the IFP, PA and Rise Mzansi for the three other positions.

Manamela served as the deputy speaker during the 6th legislature of which she served with distinction and integrity.

Gauteng Speaker Marokane Mosupyoe congratulated her new deputy and said the provincial legislature was “the first point of contact for the people of Gauteng in the governance and service delivery value chain.

‘’The position of the deputy speaker, therefore, plays a critical role in ensuring the effective governance of the GPL, guiding legislative proceeding, ensuring that integrity of legislative processes and upholding the principles of democracy’’, said Mosupyoe.

Mosupye urged all MPLs representing various political parties to extend their support to Manamela as she assumes on this responsibility.

‘’Your significant cooperation and collaboration of the 7th legislature are essential to ensuring the effective functioning of this institution and placing the interests of the residents of Gauteng at the centre of our work’’ she said.

Moreover, Mosupye said the GPL is poised to continue its work in advancing the interest of the people of Gauteng under the new leadership.

‘’With the support of all MPLs and the dedication of the newly appointed deputy speaker and other presiding officers, the Legislature aims to uphold its Constitutionally defined mandate and contribute to building a better Gauteng for all,“ Mosupyoe said.

IOL