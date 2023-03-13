SIU investigates Minister Noxolo Kiviet amid allegations of qualification fraud

Raymond Zondo and Minister of Public Service and Administration Ms Noxolo Kiviet during swearing-in ceremony of new members of the National Executive. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Days after taking her oath to hold office in the national executive of the nation, South Africa’s new Public Service and Administration Minister, Noxolo Kiviet, is being investigated.

Kiviet, who had previously served as a deputy minister in the same portfolio, is alleged to be under investigation by the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) for possible fraud pertaining to her qualifications, News24 reported.

Last year, the SIU announced it would be probing all allegations of maladministration at the University of Fort Hare after allegations came to light in the awarding of Honours degrees from the institution.

According to the publication, Kiviet had obtained her Honours degree in administration as well as a Master’s degree in public administration at the University of Fort Hare in the Eastern Cape.

She is alleged to gave obtained these ‘academic achievements’ without her Bachelor's degree.

News24 further stated Kiviet, a former Premier of the Eastern Cape from 2009 to 2014 and former speaker of the Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature, only possessed a matric certificate as well as a non-credit bearing short course certificate, which only had ‘handwritten results’.

The publication said all this is detailed in an affidavit submitted as part of he SIU’s investigation into the minister.

According to The South African, this shocking revelation comes after the SIU announced a few months ago that it would probe allegations of maladministration in the awarding of Honours degrees, mismanagement of found and sourcing of public servants for study for personal gain at the University of Fort Hare.

The specialised investigation team is also investigating four tenders which include contracts for cleaning and gardening services, leasing of student accommodations, as well as the appointment of the service provider responsible for the maintenance and repairing of air conditioning systems.

On Tuesday, March 7, Kiviet was sworn in by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, where she was appointed as one of the newest members of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s newly established Cabinet.

