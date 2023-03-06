Ramaphosa appoints Kgosientsho Ramokgopa as new Minister of Electricity in sweeping Cabinet changes

President Cyril Ramaphosa finally announced his new executive last night. Photographer Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has made sweeping changes in his Cabinet after formally appointing Paul Mashatile to be his deputy after the departure of David Mabuza last week.

Ramaphosa said he wanted a Cabinet that will fix the energy crisis and other myriad challenges of the country ahead of the 2024 elections.

Former Tshwane mayor and current head of infrastructure in the Presidency Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is the new Minister of Electricity.

Ramaphosa said he wanted Ramokgopa to fix the persistent load shedding that has crippled the economy.

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has been appointed to the State Security portfolio in the Presidency, taking over from Mondli Gungubele who has moved to her position at communications.

Deputy Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Thembi Nkadimeng has been promoted to be head the ministry.

She will be deputised by former Gauteng MEC for Economic Development Parks Tau.

Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, who previously held the position, will now become Minister for Women in the Presidency. The position was held by Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

Noxolo Kiviet, who was the deputy minister of public works, has been appointed Minister of Public Service and Administration.

The position had been vacant since last April when Ayanda Dlodlo went to join the World Bank.

Thulas Nxesi, the Minister of Labour, had been acting for the last 11 months.

Former deputy minister of transport Sindi Chikunga takes over from Fikile Mbalula as the Minister of Transport.

Maropene Ramokgopa, who is the 2nd ANC deputy secretary-general, is the Minister of Performance and Monitoring.

Patricia de Lille has been moved from public works to tourism, a position that was held by Lindiwe Sisulu.

Zizi Kodwa has been appointed the new Minister of Sport, taking from Nathi Mthethwa.

