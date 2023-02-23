Lawmakers want to get to bottom of former Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter’s claims

The parliamentary committee that oversees state-owned entities including Eskom says it wants to leave no stone unturned following the allegations made by former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter.

The committee said on Thursday while it noted the claims made by De Ruyter it wanted to follow up and ensure that those who were involved were held accountable.

Chairperson of the portfolio committee on public enterprises Khaya Magaxa said they noted the decision of the board for De Ruyter to leave immediately.

This follows allegations he made on corruption at the power utility.

“As the committee with a constitutional responsibility of oversight over Eskom, we can’t ignore those serious allegations. We need to follow them until truth is exposed and the perpetrator is held to account for wrongdoing,” Magaxa said.

Other political parties have called on De Ruyter to come forward with more allegations.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula had earlier thrown down the gauntlet, calling on De Ruyter to substantiate the allegations of corruption he made against the ANC.

He said they would challenge the allegations in court.

De Ruyter should have reported these claims to the Special Investigating Unit, the Hawks or the police.

Mbalula said they would not allow the name of the ANC to be dragged through the mud by De Ruyter.

The former Eskom CEO resigned last December, but he was urged to stay on until March when a replacement had been found.

The power utility has already advertised the position of CEO.

