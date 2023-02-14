Fantasy Cabinet: Have your say on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s upcoming ministerial reshuffle

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses delegates at the annual Invest in Africa Mining Indaba in Cape Town. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

President Cyril Ramaphosa was applying his mind to a possible Cabinet reshuffle, his spokesperson said over the weekend.

Vincent Magwenya said on Sunday that the president had not decided on his Cabinet make-up nor the minister of electricity but an announcement would be made soon.

However, it was widely speculated that Ramaphosa would reorganise his Cabinet ministers shortly after delivering his 2023 State of the Nation Address, which took place on Thursday, February 9.

While some believe the president’s ministerial body is bloated, he’s not expected to cut any members or positions.

<section><h2><h2><strong>The State of the Nation: Fantasy Cabinet</strong></h2></h2><p><p>Should President Cyril Ramaphosa use this as an opportunity to cut down the number of ministers in his Cabinet?</p></p></section><section><h2>Yes</h2></section><section><h3>No</h3></section><section><h3>Undecided</h3></section>

There are some positions in Cabinet that require urgent consideration, however.

Fikile Mbalula, who heads the transport ministry, was elected ANC secretary-general in December.

Ayanda Dlodlo’s position has not been filled since she went to join the World Bank.

Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has been acting as minister of public service and administration for the past 10 months.

And of course, there’s the contested minister of electricity position which would sit in the Presidency, as announced by Ramaphosa during Sona 2023.

South Africans have been crying out for change, and now you have a chance to make your voice heard. Tell us who you’d like to see heading key ministerial positions, by filling out our Fantasy Cabinet form.

