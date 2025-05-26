uLuntu Lwethu: The Stories That Shape Us

When people come together behind a brand, it builds a legacy, but when people come together to share their journey authentically – it builds more than just cars, it builds communities too. Mercedes-Benz South Africa (MBSA) is proud to shine a spotlight on their community, the community behind the brand, through the compelling six-part docuseries, uLuntu Lwethu (“Our Community” in isiXhosa).

As a brand that is conventionally defined by its products and prestige, uLuntu Lwethu focuses on the human stories behind the brand, highlighting its six-decade-long contribution to society and transformation in South Africa, particularly in East London where the manufacturing plant is based.

MBSA understands that meaningful transformation starts with people. It is in the meaning of the docuseries title that it is a community of people coming together, working together to build and produce the world’s most desirable cars.

This collaborative project is testament to highlight the many incredible stories of people who are impacted and transformed by the footprint of Mercedes-Benz. It demonstrates that “Our stories are not only important, but they are beautiful, reflects MBSA employee Sivuyile Tafeni.