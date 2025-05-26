uLuntu Lwethu: The Stories That Shape Us
Exploring uLuntu Lwethu: How Mercedes-Benz South Africa Builds Community Through Storytelling
When people come together behind a brand, it builds a legacy, but when people come together to share their journey authentically – it builds more than just cars, it builds communities too. Mercedes-Benz South Africa (MBSA) is proud to shine a spotlight on their community, the community behind the brand, through the compelling six-part docuseries, uLuntu Lwethu (“Our Community” in isiXhosa).
As a brand that is conventionally defined by its products and prestige, uLuntu Lwethu focuses on the human stories behind the brand, highlighting its six-decade-long contribution to society and transformation in South Africa, particularly in East London where the manufacturing plant is based.
MBSA understands that meaningful transformation starts with people. It is in the meaning of the docuseries title that it is a community of people coming together, working together to build and produce the world’s most desirable cars.
This collaborative project is testament to highlight the many incredible stories of people who are impacted and transformed by the footprint of Mercedes-Benz. It demonstrates that “Our stories are not only important, but they are beautiful, reflects MBSA employee Sivuyile Tafeni.
Mercedes-Benz's Commitment to Community in South Africa
The docuseries underscores the company's belief that progress is only possible when communities thrive. Each episode offers a personified portrayal of transformation, focusing on Enterprise & Supplier Development, Corporate Social Responsibility, and Skills Development through the Mercedes-Benz Learning Academy.
“The uLuntu Lwethu docuseries honours the individuals who strive daily to build the world’s most desirable cars,” says Andreas Brand CEO and Executive Director: Manufacturing at MBSA. “Through the portrayal of their stories, we wish to celebrate the many who contribute to one of South Africa’s most productive sectors of the economy. Without people, there is no Mercedes-Benz. Their stories are a testament to the power of opportunity, transformation, and the role business can play in fuelling possibilities through shaping an inclusive and equitable future.” Mercedes-Benz has been one of the game changers for the community. Whilst it is a global brand, Mercedes-Benz South Africa cultivated its own South African flare of uBuntu – one that equally advocates and represents a diverse spectrum of people in South Africa. This production is a reminder that the legacy of Mercedes-Benz is more than what rolls off the assembly line—it’s what takes root in communities, families, and future generations. “Mercedes-Benz is a beacon of hope for our suppliers, our children and our community,” comments MBSA employee and participant in the film, Telrita Fritz.
Umntu ngumntu ngabantu (I am because we are’ in isiXhosa) is the purpose in which the spirit of the docuseries ingrains itself. The messaging and sentiment carry the spirit of honour, pride, visibility, and unity as one Mercedes-Benz Family. Without people's collective foundation, passion, and input, there would be no Mercedes-Benz.
More than a retrospective, uLuntu Lwethu celebrates the present and reaffirms MBSA's commitment to innovation, inclusion and upliftment of communities.
Be part of the inspiration. Watch the uLuntu Lwethu docuseries on our YouTube page and experience the extraordinary power of ordinary stories—stories that drive Mercedes-Benz from Africa to the world.
