The link between congestion and sore throats

Ever wondered why a scratchy throat often tags along with a stuffy nose? Cepacol®, known for its sore throat lozenges1, hot medication2&3, and now new raspberry-flavoured effervescent4, explores the link between nasal congestion and throat discomfort, and ways to find at-home relief. Why getting sniffly causes a sore throat Our noses aren't just for sniffing out delicious scents or helping us savour our favourite foods; they're also our body's frontline defenders5a against countless microscopic invaders. Our noses naturally produce mucus to filter out unwelcomed guests like dust, allergens and germs.5b Mucus is usually clear and mostly made up of water although it also contains special proteins, sugars, and molecules that help the body control harmful germs.5c Usually, we don’t notice the mucus but when you're congested, your body goes into overdrive, producing more mucus than necessary.5c Typically, the mucus created when you’re ill is also thicker and stickier than usual.5d This mucus can gather and drip down the back of the sinuses and into your throat – a process called post-nasal drip.6a Over time, this constant drip can cause a sore or scratchy throat, cough, and sneezing.6b

Common causes of nasal congestion and sore throats Several usual suspects can lead to nasal congestion and subsequent throat irritation: Common cold: The common cold is a viral infection that inflames the lining of your nose and throat. While over 200 different viruses can cause a cold, they are more often than not caused by rhinoviruses.7a After a cold virus enters your body, symptoms typically begin within two to three days and can last several days to several weeks.7b Allergic rhinitis (hay fever): Allergic rhinitis, commonly known as hay fever, is an allergic reaction that causes sneezing, congestion, itchy nose, and watery eyes.8a Triggers include pollen, pet dander, and mould.8b Despite its name, hay doesn't cause hay fever, and most people don't experience a fever.8c It's important to note that allergic rhinitis isn't the same as infectious rhinitis, and it isn't contagious.8d Sinusitis: Sinusitis, commonly known as a sinus infection, occurs when the sinuses empty spaces around your nasal passages become inflamed, often due to infections and allergies.9a This inflammation can lead to symptoms such as postnasal drip, hoarse voice, swallowing more than usual, fever, headache, cough, nasal congestion, facial pain, and fatigue.9b While sinus infections themselves aren't contagious, the viruses or bacteria that cause them can spread from person to person.9c Structural issues: Sometimes, the structure of your nasal passages can contribute to frequent congestion, such as a deviated septum or nasal polyps.

A deviated septum occurs when the thin wall (nasal septum) between your nasal passages is displaced to one side, making one nasal passage smaller than the other. This can lead to difficulty breathing through the nose.10a Other symptoms can include nasal congestion, frequent sinus infections, and snoring or noisy breathing during sleep.10b Nasal polyps, on the other hand, are soft, painless, noncancerous growths that develop on the lining of your nasal passages or sinuses. They often resemble teardrops or small grapes and can vary in size. 10c While small nasal polyps might not cause noticeable symptoms, larger ones can obstruct airflow, leading to postnatal drip, breathing difficulties, facial pain and pressure, loss of smell, and frequent infections.10d Environmental factors: Sometimes, your environment can cause a stuffy, drippy nose. Irritants in the air, such as tobacco smoke, perfume, dust and car exhaust, can irate the inside of your nose and cause congestion.11

How to manage symptoms Addressing the root causes of nasal congestion is key to preventing those bothersome sore throats. Here are some home remedies you can try: Use a humidifier: Maintaining indoor humidity levels keeps your mucous membranes moist and helps soothe irritated nasal tissues, lessens sinus inflammation, and thins mucus (which helps it drain).12a Nasal irrigation: Using a neti pot or similar device can help loosen thick mucus, promote sinus drainage and remove irritants. Using a nasal spray bottle to deliver a fine mist of saline into your nose can help soothe and moisturise dry nasal passages.12b Warm compress: Applying a warm compress over your nose and forehead can help alleviate headache or sinus pain caused by congestion. The heat works to reduce nasal inflammation and pressure, providing relief from discomfort.12c Stay hydrated: Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids can help thin the mucus in your nasal passages, making it easier for congested sinuses to drain.12d

Elevate your head: Nasal congestion is often worse at night. That’s because when you sleep flat, gravity causes mucus to pool or back up rather than drain.12e To support healthy sinus drainage, place an additional pillow or two under your head so that gravity works for you, not against you.12f You could also try wearing a nasal breathing strip, which elevates the sides of the nose and may help expand nasal passages and improve nighttime breathing.12g



Cepacol® understands the discomfort that nasal congestion and sore throats can bring to your daily life and offers a wide range of formats and products tailored for targeted relief, including the newly launched Cepacol® Effervescent4 - a fantastically fizzy raspberry-flavoured effervescent provides double-duty relief for the whole family (6+).

Cepacol® effervescent4 helps to relief symptoms of cold and flu such as sore throat, nasal congestion, sneezing and cough, opening of the airways, thinning of mucus and providing relief of coughs associated with inflammation of the airways. It also supports the immune function within the upper respiratory tract and provides antioxidant support for the maintenance of good health.