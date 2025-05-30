How Strategic Mentoring Drives Academic Success at the University of the Free State

The University of the Free State's commitment to nurturing academic excellence. (NRF Rated Scholars, from left to right: Prof Martin Nyaga, Prof Adelheid von Maltitz, Dr Andronicus Akinyelu, Prof Jared McDonald, Prof Lizemari Hugo, Dr Calvin Ullrich, Prof Olusola Ololade) Image: Supplied

Grow your own timber. This philosophy, rooted in the commitment to invest in ‘home-grown’ academic talent, has seen the University of the Free State (UFS) continue to make remarkable strides in transforming its academic landscape through innovative mentoring programmes. Building on five years of success, the university’s comprehensive Transformation of the Professoriate Mentoring Programme has significantly enhanced research productivity, leadership capabilities, and institutional cohesion. Mentorship as a catalyst for transformation At the UFS, the strategic implementation of structured mentoring has proven to be a powerful tool in building a pipeline of accomplished scholars who are ready to excel at the highest academic levels. This approach recognises that true transformation in higher education requires more than just appointments – it demands sustained development and support.

Building a Brighter Future: Participants of the University of the Free State's mentoring programmes recently attended a research retreat at the Golden Gate in Clarens, aimed at nurturing diverse academic talent and fostering research excellence Image: Supplied

A portfolio of specialised programmes Since launching its Transformation of the Professoriate Mentoring Programme five years ago, the UFS has expanded its initiatives to address the specific needs of academics at different career stages. The current suite of programmes now supports 165 staff members across four tailored interventions: THE FUTURE PROFESSORIATE PROGRAMME Targeting academics five to eight years post-PhD, this flagship programme focuses on developing scholars who are poised to become professors and associate professors. The two-year fellowship emphasises building international profiles, increasing research impact through quality publications, and achieving recognition as established researchers through NRF ratings. In total, 41% of the 2025 cohort are black South Africans, 41% are white South Africans, and 18% are foreign-born African scholars. THE EMERGING SCHOLAR ACCELERATOR PROGRAMME (ESAP) This programme supports academics one to four years post-PhD, helping them increase research productivity, prepare for NRF Y-ratings, develop postgraduate supervision capabilities, and advance to senior lecturer positions. ESAP provides crucial early-career guidance that establishes foundations for long-term academic success. In the 2025 cohort, 54% are black South Africans, 32% white South Africans, and 14% foreign-born African scholars. THE WISE PROGRAMME (WOMEN INFLUENCING SCHOLARSHIP AND EDUCATION) Recognising the unique challenges that mid-career women academics face, WISE provides targeted support to female scholars. The programme emphasises strategic career planning and creating pathways for advancement. Among its 23 participants, 61% are black candidates, reflecting the university's commitment to intersectional representation.

The WISE Programme empowers women academics through tailored support and strategic career development. Image: Supplied

THE RESEARCHER EXCELLENCE ACCELERATOR PROGRAMME (REAP) REAP supports staff members who are completing their PhD qualifications or have recently graduated. With 54 participants (54% black and 69% women), the programme focuses on successful PhD completion, publishing research findings, and developing scholarship of engagement skills.

Beyond these quantifiable achievements, the mentorship initiatives have also fostered a culture of collaboration and excellence that permeates the institution. COMPREHENSIVE DEVELOPMENT APPROACH

The UFS mentoring programmes implement a holistic approach to academic development: Intensive Writing Support: Regular writing retreats provide dedicated time and space for focused research output, with guidance from experienced mentors and editors. Expert Mentorship: Participants benefit from both internal mentoring and connections with external mentors from leading South African universities, many of whom are A- and B-rated researchers. Tailored Workshops: Programmes offer customised workshops on supervision, academic leadership, grant writing, time management, and presentation skills. Peer Learning Communities: Strategic retreats and group sessions foster collaborative networks across departments and faculties, breaking down institutional silos. Individual Guidance: Each participant receives personalised career planning and progress monitoring towards specific milestones. ESTABLISHED PROGRAMMES – EXCELLENT RESULTS The Future Professoriate and ESAP Programmes have made significant impact on the career progression and research productivity of candidates. The results after five years of structured mentoring speak volumes about the programmes’ effectiveness: Career advancement: 3 promotions to Full Professor, 24 to Associate Professor, and 34 to Senior Lecturer, with several participants being promoted twice during this period.

Research recognition: 29 scholars have achieved NRF ratings, enhancing the university's research profile.

Research productivity: The 2024 cohort alone produced impressive research output, including journal articles, book chapters, and conference presentations. Among their achievements are 16 published books and 6 UFS Exceptional Achiever Awards. EMERGING PROGRAMMES – PROMISING RESULTS The REAP and WISE Programmes that were launched in 2024 are gaining momentum, continuing to effectively support members towards achieving their career goals. PhD completions: Multiple successful PhD submissions were secured, with around 22 candidates graduating in the 2024/2025 period.

International exposure: Increased attendance at international conferences, with significant co-funding support from the mentoring programmes.

Leadership development: Several WISE participants have secured leading research positions, delivered keynote addresses at international forums, and received institutional excellence awards.

ADDRESSING CHALLENGES PROACTIVELY

While celebrating its successes, the UFS recognises the challenges facing emerging academics, and the toll that high academic output can take on scholars’ health and family life. By identifying systemic barriers and providing targeted support, an environment is created where talented academics choose to build their careers at the UFS rather than seeking opportunities elsewhere. This proactive approach has proven effective in retention and succeeded in cultivating a strong community of emerging scholars committed to the institution's future. BUILDING ON SUCCESS

