HONOR 400 Lite: The Torch Has Been Passed, Now It’s Running Its Own Race

The HONOR 200 Lite didn’t just win on price, it won the country over by delivering where it mattered. It topped post-paid smartphone sales across all brackets in 2024, proving that South Africans don’t fall for hype. We choose what holds up.

Now, the HONOR 400 Lite picks up the baton with real upgrades to battery life, camera performance, everyday usability and sleek styling, all wrapped in a body so slim it’s almost unfair. And it’s already proving it can keep pace with the energy, ambition and variety of Mzansi life.

One phone. One day. Five different lives. Still going.

Let’s imagine the HONOR 400 Lite moving through a full day across five people, each with a different rhythm, role and reason to expect more from their phone.

6:00 AM – The Early Starter

A personal trainer grabs the phone on the way to gym. It’s light at just 171g, responsive and glove friendly. One press of the AI Camera Button and a sunrise snap hit social before the first client even arrives.

9:00 AM – The Hustler on Campus

A student scans a timetable using Google Lens. The 6.7-inch AMOLED screen stays bright and clear, even under harsh morning light. At 3,500 nits, it’s built for outdoor clarity. Timetables, notes and admin? No problem.

1:00 PM – The Creative in Motion

A small business owner jumps between design tools, messages and delivery tracking. There’s no lag. That’s the MediaTek Dimensity 7025-Ultra processor, backed by up to 12GB of RAM with HONOR RAM Turbo.

4:00 PM – The Family Navigator

A nurse turned road trip driver heads north with Maps running the whole way. The 5,230mAh battery still shows over 40 percent. No low-battery warnings. No stress.

11:30 PM – The Night Owl

A teacher winds down, scrolling messages and playing a podcast. The Circadian Night Display softens the screen light, giving tired eyes a break. Still no charge needed.

“The HONOR 400 Lite builds on the trust we earned with the HONOR 200 Lite. We do realise that every device must echo and amplify this benchmark – which is why we made sure the HONOR 400 Lite could rise to the challenges of a fast-evolving South African lifestyle. Our mission is to remain connected to the hearts and minds of South Africa by ensuring that the tech is there and ready, whether you’re on the move, creating, connecting or just making the most of every day,” says, Fred Zhou, CEO, HONOR South Africa.

The HONOR 400 Lite is made to move, switch and stay charged and looking the part in Mars Green and Velvet Black. It suits people, not just profiles – with features that go the distance without making a scene.