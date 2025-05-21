HONOR 400 Lite: Tap Once, Do More5 ways the AI Camera Button quietly changes everything
The HONOR 400 Lite introduces Android’s first dedicated AI Camera Button
Image: Supplied
HONOR didn’t just build a better phone — it rethought how we use it. The HONOR 400 Lite introduces Android’s first dedicated AI Camera Button, creating a shortcut to features that matter.
Here’s what it unlocks:
- Snap and search — no app-switching. Google Lens connects instantly. Spot something, press once and get the answer.
- Works with gloves on. From delivery riders to outdoor staff, this button means no more fumbling. It just works.
- AI editing tools at your fingertips. Erase, expand or enhance in seconds with Gemini AI features. No third-party apps needed.
- Record without reaching. Tap to open the camera, press to zoom or shoot. It’s quick, smooth and never gets in your way.
- Timing that feels personal. It’s not just about features. It’s about the phone showing up when you need it most.
HONOR 400 Lite AI Camera Button
Image: Supplied
The tech behind the tap.
This experience runs on the Dimensity 7025-Ultra processor and HONOR’s smart software. Paired with a bright AMOLED display, 24GB RAM Turbo and a powerful battery, it brings speed and fluidity to everything you do.
