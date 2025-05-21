HONOR 400 Lite: Tap Once, Do More5 ways the AI Camera Button quietly changes everything

It’s not just about features. It’s about the phone showing up when you need it most.

Tap to open the camera, press to zoom or shoot. It’s quick, smooth and never gets in your way.

HONOR didn’t just build a better phone — it rethought how we use it. The HONOR 400 Lite introduces Android’s first dedicated AI Camera Button, creating a shortcut to features that matter.

The tech behind the tap.

This experience runs on the Dimensity 7025-Ultra processor and HONOR’s smart software. Paired with a bright AMOLED display, 24GB RAM Turbo and a powerful battery, it brings speed and fluidity to everything you do.

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. With an unwavering focus on R&D, it is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more. Offering a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables to suit every budget, HONOR’s portfolio of innovative, premium and reliable products enable people to become a better version of themselves.

