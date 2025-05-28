HONOR 400 Lite Now Available in South Africa

Experience AI Photography and Sunlight-Ready Viewing – Designed for Mzansi Living Image: Supplied

Global smart device brand HONOR is proud to announce the official launch of the HONOR 400 Lite in South Africa. This latest addition to the HONOR smartphone range brings powerful AI photography features, a super-bright display, and seamless performance perfect for South Africans who love capturing moments, staying connected, and expressing their creativity on the move. Whether you're snapping pictures at a braai, exploring the Joburg skyline, or soaking up the sun on Durban's beaches, the HONOR 400 Lite fits right into your lifestyle. Fast, Effortless Photography with the AI Camera Button The HONOR 400 Lite features a dedicated AI Camera Button making it quick and easy to launch your camera, take a shot, or start recording, even if you're in the middle of the action. From recording your child’s first netball match to catching that unforgettable moment at a family wedding, you will never miss a beat. And it’s more than just a camera shortcut. The button also activates Smart Vision powered by Google Lens letting you scan and translate signs, identify local landmarks, or search for that must-have item you saw in a shop in Sandton or Canal Walk.

Capture South Africa’s Stories in Stunning 108MP Detail With a 108MP main camera, the HONOR 400 Lite lets you tell your story your way. Whether it’s a classic portrait of your grandmother, a group shot at the Kruger, or a close-up of your favourite accessories, this camera delivers vibrant colour, rich detail, and professional-looking results even in low light. Three portrait modes (Environmental, Classic, and Close-up) allow users to adapt to different settings and moods from golden hour selfies in Camps Bay to creative portraits in the heart of Soweto. AI That Moves With You Thanks to AI Motion Sensing Capture, the HONOR 400 Lite uses real-time scene detection and a high-speed shutter to freeze fast-moving subjects with ease ideal for action shots at sports matches or your dog leaping into the pool. Plus, with Moving Photos, you can capture a burst of life in every frame, recording the few seconds before and after the shutter click so your memories come to life just like you experienced them. The HONOR 400 Lite also comes packed with AI editing tools like AI Eraser, which removes unwanted objects from your pictures and AI Outpainting, which cleverly expands your photo’s borders to create more scenic, fuller images without cropping your subject. Built for SA Sunshine: Ultra-Bright AMOLED Display No more squinting at your screen under harsh sunlight. The HONOR 400 Lite sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 3500nits peak brightness, making it one of the brightest displays in its class. From selfies at Clifton Beach to video calls in the garden, your screen stays sharp, vibrant, and visible wherever you are. The 120Hz refresh rate and rich colour profile (100% DCI-P3) also ensure a smooth, lifelike experience whether you’re watching your favourite local YouTuber or editing snaps for Instagram. HONOR has also prioritised eye comfort, with features like 3840Hz PWM dimming and a Circadian Night Display that helps reduce eye strain perfect for long hours spent on social media or catching up on WhatsApp chats.

