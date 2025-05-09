From the field to financial freedom: Supporting financial education through sports

Buli Ndlovu, Executive Head: Retail and Business Banking Marketing at Nedbank Image: Supplied

As the nation gears up for the thrilling Nedbank Cup Final, one thing is clear – Nedbank is playing for more than just goals and saves. They're harnessing the power of football to spark real impact off the field, turning the tournament's energy into a catalyst for financial education. In a country where financial literacy can change lives, Nedbank is using this moment to champion smarter money habits, promote financial confidence, and inspire a generation to dream bigger – not just in sport, but in life. For Nedbank, it's not just about lifting a trophy – it's about lifting communities.



With the spotlight firmly on the Nedbank Cup Final, the bank is using this cultural moment to do more than entertain but to educate, with the understanding that financial freedom doesn't start in a bank – it starts with awareness, confidence, and accessible learning. That’s why the Nedbank Cup has become more than just a sporting spectacle. It’s a vehicle for financial empowerment, designed to connect with fans in more relevant and relatable ways. At the centre of this campaign is the vibrant and viral #YaRonaDanceChallenge, an initiative that has taken social media by storm. But behind the moves lies a powerful message that encourages South Africans, especially the youth, to not only express themselves through dance but to take real steps towards financial confidence.



"We know that financial education needs to meet people where they are, and right now that’s online, on social media, and in modern culture," says Buli Ndlovu, Executive Head: Retail and Business Banking Marketing at Nedbank. This cultural crossover provides an ideal platform to engage young South Africans with practical financial tips.



‘The #YaRonaDanceChallenge is more than a trend; it’s a chance to start important conversations about budgeting, saving, and setting financial goals,’ says Dr Frank Magwegwe, Financial Wellness Expert at Nedbank. ‘This movement is a reminder that financial freedom doesn’t have to be complicated or intimidating. Sometimes, it starts with a simple step – literally.’ In football, financial fitness takes practice, teamwork, and strategy. Through initiatives like the #YaRonaDanceChallenge, Nedbank encourages South Africans to take control of their financial futures. Opening a MiGoals Plus or JustSave Account is the first step in this journey helping you set, track, and achieve financial goals, one step at a time.



You can also take the first step towards financial empowerment by joining the challenge! Follow Raizor Steezy’s TikTok page, recreate the #YaRonaDanceChallenge today, and stand a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to watch the Nedbank Cup Final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, 10 May 2025.



How to enter: Follow @Nedbank and @RaizorSteezy .

Record yourself doing the #YaRonaDanceChallenge.

Upload your video on TikTok, Instagram or X using #YaRonaDanceChallenge and tag @Nedbank and @Raizor_Steezy. See the challenge here: https://www.instagram.com/p/DJE5kuwNhPz/?hl=en

