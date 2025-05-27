Experience Smart Photography with the New HONOR 400 Lite — Now Available for Sale in South Africa

HONOR has officially introduced the HONOR 400 Lite, the latest addition to its smartphone line-up. Designed to meet the needs of today’s content-driven, connected users, the device offers AI-powered photography, immersive visuals, and smart functionality — all packed into a sleek, premium design.

At the heart of the HONOR 400 Lite is the innovative AI Camera Button, a first for Android smartphones. This dedicated button allows users to instantly launch the camera, snap photos, or record videos with a single tap making it easier than ever to capture spontaneous moments. Whether it's a bustling street scene, an impromptu selfie, or a memorable sunset, the AI Camera Button brings speed and creativity together in one seamless feature. It also activates Google Lens, letting users translate menus, identify local landmarks, or scan and explore products — adding everyday intelligence to your mobile experience.

The device also features a powerful 108MP main camera, built to elevate mobile photography. It supports three portrait modes — Environmental, Classic, and Close-up — giving users creative control over how they frame their stories. The large f/1.75 aperture allows for vibrant, detailed images even in low light, making it ideal for night-time photography, events, or cityscapes after dark.

For South Africans who spend plenty of time outdoors, the 6.7-inch AMOLED display is a standout. It delivers an impressive 3500nits of peak brightness, ensuring the screen remains clear even under bright sunlight. Whether you are reading messages by the pool, navigating through a city, or watching videos on the move, visuals remain sharp and vivid. The display also supports a 120Hz refresh rate for fluid scrolling and includes seven eye care technologies that help reduce eye strain and promote better sleep.

The HONOR 400 Lite is now available in stores and available in stylish Velvet Black, and Marrs Green. The HONOR 400 Lite is built for users who demand functionality, style, and value — without compromise.