Bafana Bafana scores on and off the pitch with the HONOR 400 Lite — where cutting-edge tech powers South Africa’s pursuit of football excellence.

As South Africa’s national football team, Bafana Bafana, prepares for the all-important COSAFA Qualifiers on the 4th and 7th of June, it’s clear that their success is built on more than just talent and hard work. Behind the scenes, smart technology like the HONOR 400 Lite has become an essential part of the team’s training, communication, and performance both on and off the field.

More Than a Smartphone, A Game-Day Companion

Blending innovation with practicality, the HONOR 400 Lite enhances every aspect of the team's routine — from capturing match-defining moments to staying connected with loved ones across borders.

No Sweat, Capture Every Move, Every Moment

In high-pressure environments, the AI Camera Button on the HONOR 400 Lite allows players to instantly record crisp 108MP photos and videos — even with sweaty hands or while wearing gloves. With 3x lossless zoom, tactical plays are captured in sharp detail for in-depth review and team strategy sessions.

Stay Connected, Communicate Instantly

With teammates from diverse linguistic and cultural backgrounds, seamless communication is key. Tools like Google Lens help players instantly translate signs and coaching notes, enabling better understanding without interrupting focus. The phone becomes a multilingual assistant — intuitive and fuss-free.

Share the Journey, From Field to Fans

Using built-in AI editing tools like Eraser and Out Painting, players quickly refine and share visual content on the fly. Whether it’s a training clip or a celebratory photo, the HONOR 400 Lite helps keep fans, family, and media connected to the team’s journey in real-time.

Power That Keeps Up – Scoring 24/7 training days are long.

Game days, even longer. With a 5,230mAh battery and 35W fast charging, the HONOR 400 Lite powers through the demands of professional sport staying charged, connected, and ready to perform.