Sekunjalo Backs AYO’s Growth with Proposal to Take Company Private
Sekunjalo Investment Holdings (Sekunjalo) confirms that it has made a firm offer to acquire all remaining ordinary shares in AYO Technology Solutions Limited (AYO) not already held by it or its related parties. Sekunjalo currently holds a 45% majority shareholding in AYO, South Africa’s largest black-owned and managed ICT investment group.
Image: Supplied
Sekunjalo Investment Holdings (Sekunjalo) confirms that it has made a firm offer to acquire all remaining ordinary shares in AYO Technology Solutions Limited (AYO) not already held by it or its related parties. Sekunjalo currently holds a 45% majority shareholding in AYO, South Africa’s largest black-owned and managed ICT investment group.
Alongside this offer, Sekunjalo has also submitted a proposal for the voluntary delisting of AYO from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). We hope shareholders will remain on this journey with us, but we also recognise that some may prefer to exit. This offer allows for both – providing liquidity to those who wish to sell and stability for those who believe in the future of AYO.
Sekunjalo firmly believes that transitioning AYO into a private company is a strategic and positive step that will unlock significant value and better position the company for long-term growth.
Sekunjalo has a proven track record of investing in and supporting companies post-delisting, including Premier Fishing and Brands and African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI). These, and others, have flourished outside the constraints of public markets. The same opportunity now exists for AYO.
The decision to propose delisting is underpinned by several factors, including the high cost of maintaining a listing, the limitations imposed by regulatory requirements on agile decision-making, and the persistent misrepresentation of AYO’s history in the public domain, which has hampered its ability to grow and contribute meaningfully to South Africa’s digital economy and capital markets transformation.
Sekunjalo has been a long-term investor in AYO for more than two decades, dating back to its original investments through Sekunjalo Healthcare and later HST. The Group remains deeply committed to technology as a lever for inclusive economic empowerment and continental growth.
AYO, which maintains a diversified technology investment portfolio with strong underlying subsidiaries, stands to benefit from the ability to pursue its strategy without the volatility and distractions of public listing status. Sekunjalo strongly believes that AYO’s executive leadership, who have already stabilised operations and streamlined cost centres, will be better placed to drive innovation and expansion in a private structure.
Delisting will allow the company to focus its energy on execution and transformation, rather than compliance and litigation. This is about putting AYO and its subsidiaries in a position to thrive - here at home and across the continent.
Issued by Sekunjalo Investment Holdings