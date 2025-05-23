Sekunjalo Backs AYO’s Growth with Proposal to Take Company Private

Sekunjalo Investment Holdings (Sekunjalo) confirms that it has made a firm offer to acquire all remaining ordinary shares in AYO Technology Solutions Limited (AYO) not already held by it or its related parties. Sekunjalo currently holds a 45% majority shareholding in AYO, South Africa’s largest black-owned and managed ICT investment group.

Sekunjalo Investment Holdings (Sekunjalo) confirms that it has made a firm offer to acquire all remaining ordinary shares in AYO Technology Solutions Limited (AYO) not already held by it or its related parties. Sekunjalo currently holds a 45% majority shareholding in AYO, South Africa’s largest black-owned and managed ICT investment group.

Alongside this offer, Sekunjalo has also submitted a proposal for the voluntary delisting of AYO from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). We hope shareholders will remain on this journey with us, but we also recognise that some may prefer to exit. This offer allows for both – providing liquidity to those who wish to sell and stability for those who believe in the future of AYO.

Sekunjalo firmly believes that transitioning AYO into a private company is a strategic and positive step that will unlock significant value and better position the company for long-term growth.