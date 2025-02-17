OneRoyal Celebrates 20 Years of Legacy and Innovation

OneRoyal is committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering an unmatched trading experience for the next 20 years and beyond.

OneRoyal, a retail trading brand whose name echoes “sovereignty” and “leadership” through fairness, equity, and exclusivity, has broken all barriers and created an impactful identity that passed the test of time. Celebrating its 20-year anniversary in 2025, the multi-regulated broker stands out as one of the longest-serving online trading industry players globally.

Making an impact in a densely populated industry such as online trading is no easy feat. OneRoyal’s two-decade journey is a testament to its brand’s resilience and unwavering commitment to clients and partners.

Over the years, OneRoyal has secured licences from several regulators in key jurisdictions, including the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC), and the Financial Services Authority (FSA).

A multi-award-winning broker, the company has received prestigious industry recognition, including “Best Broker Middle East 2023” from UF AWARDS MEA, “Top Trusted Broker at the Middle East Financial Markets Awards (MEFM) 2023” and “Best Retail Forex Broker 2023” from Smart Vision.

This is not only a statement to the broker’s legitimacy and faithful adherence to a high standard of quality, transparency and accountability but also trust and commitment to traders’ capital protection.

With a clear mission to increase accessibility to a diverse range of financial instruments and opportunities, across multiple markets cost-effectively through contracts for difference (CFDs), OneRoyal places traders first. Promoting a risk-aware approach, the broker equips traders with an extensive range of tools and the training needed to navigate CFD trading.

Its offering spans CFDs on more than 180 major, minor and exotic currency pairs, precious metals, including gold, silver, and palladium, Brent and WTI oil futures, equity and currency indices, as well as cryptocurrencies, shares, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Traders can access this wide range of instruments across the broker’s powerful yet user-friendly MT4 and MT5 platforms, with their corresponding mobile, MAC, PC, and Web versions. A minimum deposit of only USD 50 or the equivalent amount in EUR or PLN, allows traders to unlock the broker’s trading environment and embark on an exciting journey rife with opportunities and knowledge.

Tailored account options for every trading style and budget

A strong believer in traders’ individuality, OneRoyal meets the needs of novice, intermediate and experienced traders with its tiered account types , including Classic, ECN, and Swap-free (Islamic) options.

Allowing for the much-needed flexibility traders need to make informed decisions, they cater to a diverse group of clientswith differing goals and risk tolerance, enabling them to access the markets on their terms right from the get-go.

Razor-thin spreads and ultra-low-latency execution are the staples of OneRoyal’s account lineup. Offering full transparency, the available account types and conditions are clearly listed on the broker’s website, allowing for easy comparison and selection of the most suitable option.

By the trader’s side every single day

The same meticulous attention to detail applies to education and client support. Positioning itself as a reliable partner, OneRoyal has won the hearts and minds of traders and IB/Affiliate partners worldwide with multilingual, professional client support complementing its all-inclusive trading environment.

Traders can reach out to the broker 24/5 and rest assured their queries will be answered in a timely fashion through a variety of media, including live chat, email, instant messaging via Facebook Messenger or Instagram (seamlessly integrated within OneRoyal’s infrastructure), and telephone (Call Back).

Education is another important pillar of the broker’s value proposition. Traders can access real-time insights and actionable analysis, with experienced educator and market expert James Trescothick set to host a series of exclusive live videos, webinars, and educational sessions.

OneRoyal’s knowledge base comprises a broad range of educational materials, carefully curated and covering the Do’s and Don’ts of trading. From AI and its uses in online trading to technical insights to “Education on Demand”, traders of all levels can access a diverse selection of resources.

Security is yet another defining quality of the broker’s services. Employing cutting-edge data security protocols and client fund safety policies in line with its regulations, OneRoyal ensures its traders’ data and capital are safeguarded.

Innovation, as the key to progress

This broad offering has helped OneRoyal earn a reputation as one of the most ethical brokers in the industry. In the space of two decades, the broker has gone through numerous transformations as the industry evolved. Technological innovation is fundamental to the company’s operations.

Reflecting on OneRoyal’s decades-long journey, Rayan Al-Annan, CEO of OneRoyal said, "Celebrating 20 years of excellence is not just about looking back but also looking into the future. OneRoyal is committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering an unmatched trading experience for the next 20 years and beyond."

Always one of the first to embrace change and reimagine financial services delivery, the financial firm understands the role of innovation and the central role of technology. In a bid to provide the best service to its clients, the company recently integrated Acuity’s AI-powered analytics tools.

Advanced decision-support tools including AnalysisIQ, AssetIQ, and NewsIQ, are now available right on tap. This game-changing upgrade aligns with OneRoyal’s vision to continue “serving clients with excellence.”

This integration bolsters the broker’s technology suite for high-speed trading, which also includes an MT4 Accelerator amping up the capabilities of the industry-standard platform, alongside trading calculators, superior charting tools and more.

Social and copy trading solutions such as HokoCloud and Brokeree, complete the broker’s retail trading offering, making it one of the most sought-after on the market. Join OneRoyal for a first-hand experience.