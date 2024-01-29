IT Qualifications at STADIO paving the way for a bright future

As the world becomes increasingly digitised, the demand for IT professionals continues to grow. Recognising this need, two exciting new qualifications have been launched to prepare students for careers in technology: the Higher Certificate in Software Development (HCS) and the Bachelor of Business Information Systems (BBIS).

These programs provide students with the skills required to thrive in the ever-evolving IT landscape and offer alternative pathways for those who may not have pursued traditional mathematics.

The Higher Certificate in Software Development is an ideal entry-level program for anyone looking to enter the software development industry. Designed to be completed in one year, this NQF Level 5 qualification equips students with foundational knowledge and practical skills essential for software development. The curriculum covers a wide range of topics, including:

Programming and software design with an emphasis on the object-oriented paradigm.

Database management, enabling students to design and query relational and semi-structured databases.

Information security, focusing on mitigating risks in software and network systems.

Real-world application of technical skills through a comprehensive software development project.

Graduates of the Higher Certificate can seamlessly transition into advanced qualifications, including the Bachelor of Business Information Systems, further solidifying their career prospects.

For those aiming to merge business acumen with technological expertise, the Bachelor of Business Information Systems (BBIS) is a three-year degree that offers the perfect blend of IT and business knowledge. This NQF Level 7 qualification prepares students to design, develop, and implement effective information systems tailored to organisational needs.