IT Qualifications at STADIO paving the way for a bright future
STADIO launches two new IT qualifications
Image: supplied
As the world becomes increasingly digitised, the demand for IT professionals continues to grow. Recognising this need, two exciting new qualifications have been launched to prepare students for careers in technology: the Higher Certificate in Software Development (HCS) and the Bachelor of Business Information Systems (BBIS).
These programs provide students with the skills required to thrive in the ever-evolving IT landscape and offer alternative pathways for those who may not have pursued traditional mathematics.
The Higher Certificate in Software Development is an ideal entry-level program for anyone looking to enter the software development industry. Designed to be completed in one year, this NQF Level 5 qualification equips students with foundational knowledge and practical skills essential for software development. The curriculum covers a wide range of topics, including:
- Programming and software design with an emphasis on the object-oriented paradigm.
- Database management, enabling students to design and query relational and semi-structured databases.
- Information security, focusing on mitigating risks in software and network systems.
- Real-world application of technical skills through a comprehensive software development project.
Graduates of the Higher Certificate can seamlessly transition into advanced qualifications, including the Bachelor of Business Information Systems, further solidifying their career prospects.
For those aiming to merge business acumen with technological expertise, the Bachelor of Business Information Systems (BBIS) is a three-year degree that offers the perfect blend of IT and business knowledge. This NQF Level 7 qualification prepares students to design, develop, and implement effective information systems tailored to organisational needs.
The BBIS curriculum emphasises the following:
- Business analysis and technical communication to bridge the gap between stakeholders and developers.
- Integrating IT with management, accounting, and law to create practical, impactful solutions.
- Risk management and disaster recovery, equipping students with skills to safeguard organisational data.
- Emerging technologies and innovation, ensure graduates stay ahead in a rapidly evolving field.
What Sets BBIS Apart? With its multidisciplinary approach, the BBIS qualification enables graduates to become versatile professionals capable of addressing complex challenges in modern organisations. The degree is also designed with progression in mind, allowing students with an HCS or equivalent qualification to continue their studies seamlessly. Furthermore, the BBIS program includes business law, project management, and entrepreneurship modules, making it particularly valuable for aspiring tech leaders and startup founders.
Image: supplied
Alternative Math Pathways: Bridging the Gap
One of the standout features of these programs is their alternative pathway for students who may not have excelled in traditional mathematics or do not meet the entrance requirements. By emphasising computational thinking—the ability to approach problems logically and systematically—these qualifications empower students to develop the skills needed to succeed in IT without being hindered by their prior math performance.
This inclusive approach reflects the broader philosophy of the programs: to make IT education accessible and impactful. Students who might have felt excluded from pursuing a career in technology now have a viable path to achieving their dreams.
Why IT Qualifications Matter
In today’s job market, IT qualifications are more valuable than ever. Industries across the globe are undergoing digital transformation, creating a high demand for skilled professionals who can develop, manage, and secure technology systems. Careers in IT are financially rewarding and intellectually stimulating, offering opportunities for creativity, problem-solving, and innovation.
Moreover, IT skills are increasingly seen as essential in non-technical fields. From healthcare to education, agriculture to entertainment, technology plays a pivotal role in shaping the future. By pursuing qualifications like the HCS and BBIS, students are at the forefront of this transformation, gaining the expertise to drive progress and make meaningful contributions to society.
Enrol Today, Build Tomorrow
Whether you’re a recent school leaver or a professional looking to pivot into a tech-focused career, the Higher Certificate in Software Development and the Bachelor of Business Information Systems offer the perfect starting points. With their focus on practical skills, accessibility, and alignment with industry needs, these qualifications are your gateway to a future-proof career in IT.
Don’t miss the chance to join a rapidly growing field where opportunities abound. Enrol today and take the first step toward shaping the digital future!
