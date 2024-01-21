Here’s a breakdown of the cost of studying in South Africa in 2025 and what students can do to manage their expenses effectively

The 2025 academic year is already in full swing, and many students are navigating the financial demands of their studies. With tuition fees, accommodation costs and daily living expenses on the rise, affordability remains a major concern. Whether you're a first-year student settling in or a returning student planning your finances for the year ahead, understanding the costs involved is essential.

Tuition Fees: What to Expect in 2025

Tuition fees vary significantly depending on the institution, the programme and whether you’re a local or international student. Public universities typically charge lower fees than private institutions, but costs continue to rise each year. In 2025, the average cost for a first-year degree in South Africa is approximately R62,000.

For instance, the University of Cape Town's Bachelor of Commerce degree ranges from R66,140 to R98,140, while a Bachelor of Arts degree is about R71,400. At the University of the Witwatersrand, a Bachelor of Commerce degree costs between R57,800 and R78,220, and a Bachelor of Arts degree ranges from R51,950 to R65,100. Specialised programmes, such as medicine, can have higher fees, with the University of Cape Town's medical programme costing approximately R102,470 per year.

Accommodation Costs: On-Campus vs Off-Campus

Finding affordable student accommodation is one of the biggest challenges for students. University residences provide an affordable option, with prices ranging between R25,000 and R60,000 per year, depending on the university and type of residence. However, demand for these spaces often exceeds supply.

Off-campus accommodation is typically more expensive. Rental costs for a one-bedroom apartment range between R5,000 and R15,000 per month, depending on the city and neighbourhood.

Living Expenses: Budgeting for Day-to-Day Costs

Beyond tuition and rent, students must also budget for food, transport, study materials, and personal expenses. According to Expatica, here’s a rough estimate of monthly student living costs in 2025:

Food and groceries : R890 per person

Transport (public or private) : R850 (monthly metro pass)

Utilities : R1,880 per month

Entertainment and personal expenses :

Cappuccino: R35



Cinema ticket: R80–R100



Mid-range jeans: R780



Summer dress in a chain store: R500

On average, students should budget at least R7,000 – R15,000 per month, depending on their lifestyle and location.

Financial Aid & Funding Options

Given the high costs of tertiary education, many students rely on funding options such as:

NSFAS (National Student Financial Aid Scheme) : Provides funding for low-income students attending public universities and TVET colleges.

Bursaries and scholarships : Offered by universities, government departments, and private organisations. These are highly competitive but can significantly ease the financial burden.

Fundi : A leading education finance and fund management specialist in South Africa, Fundi offers tailored student loans for tuition, accommodation, and study materials. It also provides financial management tools to help students budget effectively.

Part-time work : Many students take on part-time jobs or freelance work to supplement their income.

Overall, the cost of studying in South Africa in 2025 remains a significant challenge for students and their families. However, with proper financial planning and support from available funding options, higher education can still be accessible.

