Ithuba Drives National Lottery Growth While Boosting Townships

National Lottery Operator, ITHUBA has redefined the gaming landscape, setting new benchmarks for performance, partnerships, and community impact. Since June 2015, ITHUBA has transformed gaming in South Africa and beyond while strengthening the independent retail sector and boosting the township economy.

The National Lottery is more than a game of chance—it is a powerful economic driver, injecting Billions of rands into local businesses through retailer commissions. To date, ITHUBA has paid out over R3.1 Billion in commissions to retailers, with independent retailers receiving over R351 million. Under the strong stewardship of ITHUBA, the National Lottery remains a key supporter of small businesses.

A significant portion of the National Lottery’s independent retail network consists of township-based and black-owned businesses. These enterprises are the economic backbone of their communities, providing jobs and financial stability to thousands of South Africans. ITHUBA’s CEO Charmaine Mabuza is committed to fostering the growth of businesses owned by previously marginalised groups. She stated: “I am delighted by our contribution to independent retailers, especially in townships. As Business South Africa, we recognise the challenges within the township economy, particularly for spaza shop owners. It is up to us to take the lead in restoring economic power to our communities.”

Commissions from National Lottery ticket sales have enabled small retailers to expand, invest in infrastructure, and create jobs, reinforcing the broader socio-economic impact of the National Lottery.

A retailer from Soweto, Busisiwe Mpanza, owner of Charo’s Trading, a spaza shop based in Diepkloof, Soweto, echoed Mabuza’s sentiments, sharing how selling National Lottery products has changed her life. She said:

“Before becoming a National Lottery retailer under ITHUBA in 2016, my business was struggling, particularly because foreign-owned spaza shops were rapidly taking over the township economy. Competition was tough, and it became difficult to sustain my business. However, everything changed when I introduced the National Lottery machine, selling tickets for all National Lottery games. My business started thriving, allowing me to pay my son's tuition fees at Damelin College. I worked alongside my son and daughter, as they were both unemployed at the time. With the improved income, I was able to help my son open his own business in 2018 and enrol my granddaughter in a better school. I also made significant improvements to my home.”

Mabuza added: “The National Lottery is a vehicle for economic transformation. By paying over R3.1 billion in commissions, we ensure businesses of all sizes benefit, and we take immense pride in supporting South African entrepreneurs”. As the official National Lottery Operator, ITHUBA remains committed to financial inclusion, empowering independent retailers, and ensuring the Lottery serves as a tool for economic upliftment. Under ITHUBA’s leadership, the National Lottery continues to drive economic growth and create lasting opportunities for communities nationwide.