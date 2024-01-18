UAE reaches out to the most vulnerable in Gaza

The United Arab Emirates was among the first countries in the world to respond to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

The United Arab Emirates was among the first countries in the world to respond to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. From October 2023 to the end of December last year, the UAE supplied more than $828 million worth of aid.

As the attached graphic shows, the more than 28 000 tonnes of aid delivered to the Palestinian people focussed on alleviating the suffering of the most vulnerable groups in Gaza by addressing their essential needs.

Some of the interventions included the treatment of 1 000 Palestinian children and 1 000 Palestinian cancer patients in hospitals in the UAE as well as the construction of six water stations producing 1,2 million gallons of water per day to support 600 000 Palestinians in Gaza.

The UAE also provided five automatic bakeries which could produce 15 000 loaves of bread per hour to feed 72 000 people – as well supplying flour to eight exiting bakeries to feed a further 17 140 people.

The country also erected a 200-bed field hospital in Gaza and treated more than 50 489 cases, ranging from general surgery, orthopaedics, children’s and women’s surgery, anaesthesia, internal medicine, dentistry, psychiatry, family medicine, CT scan, laboratory, pharmacy, and supporting medical services. The UAE also provided a 100-bed floating hospital with received 8,597 cases.

Working in coordination with international organisations such as the World Food Programme, the UAE delivered 46 659 tons of food, health and shelter materials.