ALX offers students sponsored tech training courses - apply now

An estimated 85% of the jobs that will exist in 2030 haven't even been invented yet.

Wondering what skills you'll need to succeed in the tech industry? These four in-demand tech courses will set your career apart.

The world of work is changing rapidly thanks to the rate of digital transformation. The essential skills required five to 10 years ago across major industries are no longer relevant, and an estimated 85% of the jobs that will exist in 2030 haven't even been invented yet.

In order to thrive in the future of work, careers must be built on core digital and tech competencies. Tech skills are not just about software developers or computer hardware specialists anymore. Most people entering the workforce will need digital and technical skills of some sort to simply perform in their jobs.

Some of the most in-demand tech skills in South Africa centre on data analysis and cloud computing. The jobs of cloud computing specialist and data scientist are currently among the most well paid in South Africa.

Data analytics and data science skills are essential for organisations to understand their data and identify the trends that will impact the products and services they deliver. Additionally, Salesforce Administration and Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud platforms are dominating business environments the world over.

World class skills provided at no cost

At the forefront of the rapid transformation happening in the tech-education space, career accelerator ALX is offering four new training courses that equip graduates with the most globally in-demand tech skills. These are considered some of the most expensive skills to obtain, with the value of the courses ranging between R135 000 and R700 000. However, ALX is bridging the affordability gap by offering fully sponsored placements to these programmes to eligible candidates, thanks to its partnership with the Mastercard Foundation.

“ALX courses are developed to give South Africans an opportunity to prepare, launch and grow their careers in tech; providing job-relevant training that addresses the current skills shortage and providing students with the in-demand, practical skills to succeed in the workplace,” says Divesh Sookah, General Manager of ALX South Africa.

The courses are as follows:

Data Analytics – This is a great way to understand current trends and patterns from the massive amounts of data being collected.

Data Science – Data scientists provide the insights for companies to refine their products, expand their business, and stay ahead of the competition.

Salesforce Administrator - Salesforce is one of the most dominant cloud-based sales and customer relationship management solutions in the world.

AWS Cloud Practitioner –With virtually every company using the cloud to do business, Cloud Practitioner skills gained will provide an understanding of how to use the cloud to its full potential.

“ALX is committed to providing students with a completely integrated approach to training that also includes developing the soft skills that students will need to build successful careers. We want our students to develop as well-rounded tech professionals who are equipped with both the technical proficiencies and soft skills that will enable them to thrive in the future of work,” says Sookah.

The courses are exclusively available in Johannesburg, and use a hybrid learning format that sees students studying online and in class. Interested candidates don’t need any previous experience or background in IT.

APPLY or find out more at www.alxafrica.com.

Applications close on 27 March, 2023.