Find your sense of freedom at Brookdale Estate

Brookdale Estate - situated in a tranquil Paarl valley and surrounded by natural beauty - offers some of the region’s most innovative wine creations. It’s also the perfect space to explore your sense of wonder, to share in a collective experience, and to find a sense of freedom – inside and out.

At Brookdale, the Rudd family saw opportunity and potential in what was, at the time, an overgrown and under-used area of land in the Paarl Winelands. Tim Rudd acquired the property with a clear vision in mind to create a world-class country estate that encourages the freedom to be curious, to try new things, to test the limits and to pioneer new paths.

Brookdale Estate is the pinnacle of the Rudd family’s passions. Here, Mediterranean varietals, a unique Paarl terroir and unusual winemaking techniques are brought together under the visionary hand of owner, Tim Rudd and winemaker, Kiara Scott.

The first step in this vision was to produce fine and interesting wine blends using unusual varietals in a South African context. Before vines could be planted, 67 hectares of alien vegetation and overgrown vines had to be cleared in order to restore balance to the land. Indigenous vegetation and gardens were created in abundance alongside new, thoughtfully planted vineyards.

Brookdale’s wines will spark your interest while they dance along your palate.

Brookdale Estate is also home to an elegant Manor House set against a dramatic backdrop of the Klein Drakenstein Mountains, a refuge of wellness and tranquillity. Brookdale has broken ground on the upcoming restaurant and tasting lounge, where you can once again expect the unexpected, with menus crafted by Gary Coetzee and tasting experiences that serve to nourish your mind as much as your palate.

Brookdale’s wines will spark your interest while they dance along your palate. Guests are encouraged to feel at home in the privacy and elegance of the Brookdale Manor House, while staff look after all aspects of their wellbeing. The estate offers you a space to pause and breathe. Joy, peace and tranquillity permeate the atmosphere all around you.

Surrounded by towering mountains and romantic vineyards, Brookdale Estate Manor House is a place to come together in celebration of life’s most important moments.

THE UNEXPECTED

Tim Rudd has spent much time in the vineyards of the Mediterranean. His vision is to explore the lesser-known wine varietals of Portugal, Italy and France here in Paarl, South Africa. Through the skills of Scott, intriguing blends, unusual technique combinations, and the joy of discovery collide in each bottle at Brookdale Estate.

Curiosity inspires the Rudds and Scott to try harder, to push further and to explore things more deeply with every vintage of Brookdale wine.

THE INSPIRED

What was once a forgotten vineyard is now a place of imagination and tranquillity, a refuge for the inquisitive and the inspired. Brookdale Estate Manor House overlooks sprawling vines beneath open African skies in a valley hugged by dramatic mountains.

THE UNFORGETTABLE

Within a tranquil valley of beguiling beauty, Brookdale Estate is set to be one of South Africa’s most elegant venues. With dipping valleys, towering mountains, romantic vineyards and its soulful atmosphere, Brookdale Estate Manor House is a place to come together in celebration of life’s most important moments.